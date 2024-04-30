- Add more stock for the Ladder item at Mika's shop.
- Fix the bug where scrolling is difficult or impossible unless the mouse is precisely hovering over an item in the list at various UIs including the shop, grocery, and cooking interfaces.
Chill Town update for 30 April 2024
Update 0.6.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
