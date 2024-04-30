- Reduced time between game over music and announcer if both are enabled.
- Removed ability to retry in Play for Time. If you die, you take the time penalty of falling into the water.
- Fixed a critical bug wherein if a player had enough Ballcoin to unlock a new life, the Ballcoins he or she earned from the previous game session were doubled. (Any Ballcoin you have earned due to this bug up until now is yours to keep, consider it an early arrival bonus!)
BallBastic! update for 30 April 2024
Build 1.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2428171
- Loading history…
Windows DLC 2899560 Depot 2899560
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update