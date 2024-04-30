 Skip to content

BallBastic! update for 30 April 2024

Build 1.0.4

Build 14217168

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced time between game over music and announcer if both are enabled.
  • Removed ability to retry in Play for Time. If you die, you take the time penalty of falling into the water.
  • Fixed a critical bug wherein if a player had enough Ballcoin to unlock a new life, the Ballcoins he or she earned from the previous game session were doubled. (Any Ballcoin you have earned due to this bug up until now is yours to keep, consider it an early arrival bonus!)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2428171
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 2899560 Depot 2899560
  • Loading history…
