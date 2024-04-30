0.86.4 Hotfix

Hello everyone!

We've just rolled out hotfix 0.86.4 to tackle some urgent issues that have popped up over the last few days. We understand how frustrating bugs can be and we sincerely appreciate your patience and support!

We hope this hotfix dramatically improves your gameplay experience!

Full changelog:

[ADD] Option to toggle all AI settings on/off (per section).

[FIX] Loading now progresses past 37% when updating wages.

[FIX] Fixed the crash at 67% due to an arithmetic operation overflow.

[FIX] Resolved loading issues related to annexation.

[FIX] Exiting the console command while focused will no longer disable keyboard input.

[FIX] Various improvements to interactions with map objects and tooltips.

[FIX] Fixed issue with airbase accordion not disposing correctly.

[FIX] Land-based Unit UIs no longer appear empty at startup.

[FIX] Enhanced air defense selection.

[FIX] Minor tweaks to AI trade negotiations on behalf of players.

[FIX] Incosistency with clicking on military bases when trying to deploy.

[FIX] Trade deals now correctly track price changes at the time of signing, which affects GDP calculations.