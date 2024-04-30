-
Added an option to set the button icons of the game in the settings menu. By default, it's set to auto-detect, so it won't change anything for most players. For people who have issues with their PlayStation controller appearing as Xbox buttons, they can manually set the button icon types in the settings menu for the button layout of their liking.
Improved the icons within the settings menu.
Fixed an issue where the language for certain options in the settings menu was not properly being updated after changing the game language.
Fixed an issue where Vital Pack and other "unequipped items" had trouble tracking unequipped items when obtaining items with no available slots.
Fixed an issue with Jester's Fleeting Feet providing a movement speed buff if entering the boss room while charging an attack.
Spell Disk update for 30 April 2024
Spell Disk 1.0.6e
Patchnotes via Steam Community
