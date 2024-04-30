 Skip to content

Heroes Wanted update for 30 April 2024

Heroes Wanted 0.9.86 Minor Update

Hello from the Heroes Wanted Team!

Based on your valuable feedback, we have prepared an update to enhance your gaming experience.
In this version 0.9.86, we have introduced several changes to further improve the game's balance and stability.

Please see below for more details.

Changes Made
  • The difficulty level of the Demon Lord has been lowered.
  • If all of the Demon King's immortality is depleted, the cards vanished by the Demon King will be revived.
  • Fixed a bug where equipment could not be equipped to cards, even if they met the equipment conditions.
  • Improved the Korean description of the artifact 'Gauntlet'.
  • Other bug fixes.

