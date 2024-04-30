 Skip to content

Dungeon Renovators Playtest update for 30 April 2024

Second Playtest build now live!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new playtest build has lots of fixes, more tutorials, and a little bit of extra polish. It's still a pre-Alpha build though! Be sure to use the feedback form if you have any issues or suggestions.

