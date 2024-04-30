Mythical Mayhem V1.1.1.0

Bug fixes
- Advanced Regeneration power should now trigger properly for the custom campaign hero.
- Trust No-One power should now trigger properly for the custom campaign hero.
- Execute Commoner power should now trigger properly for the custom campaign hero.
- Shady Deals that need to be triggered should now properly work if you have multiple shady deals instead of just triggering the first one.
- After refreshing the campaign market you should no longer be able to get the same Shady Deal that requires triggering in the next quest.
Enhancements
- Campaign Shady Deals will now show on the appropriate store location of the game board until triggered.
- Some text improvements.
- Some animation improvements.
Changed files in this update