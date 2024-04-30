 Skip to content

Mythical Mayhem update for 30 April 2024

Mythical Mayhem V1.1.1.0

Mythical Mayhem update for 30 April 2024

Mythical Mayhem V1.1.1.0

Bug fixes

  • Advanced Regeneration power should now trigger properly for the custom campaign hero.
  • Trust No-One power should now trigger properly for the custom campaign hero.
  • Execute Commoner power should now trigger properly for the custom campaign hero.
  • Shady Deals that need to be triggered should now properly work if you have multiple shady deals instead of just triggering the first one.
  • After refreshing the campaign market you should no longer be able to get the same Shady Deal that requires triggering in the next quest.

Enhancements

  • Campaign Shady Deals will now show on the appropriate store location of the game board until triggered.
  • Some text improvements.
  • Some animation improvements.

