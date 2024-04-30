[Notice] Early Closing Rewards for Portrait Event

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

We would like to announce the after-measures and rewards for the Portrait Event that was closed earlier than scheduled on April 23rd.

First of all, all the initial rewards that were obtained excessively will be retrieved during the April 30th maintenance for the ones who have obtained it more than once.

Additionally, to compensate Dragonians who have missed the chance to participate in the portrait event due to the early end of the event, we will send the rewards below.

■ Early Closing Rewards for Portrait Event

[table]

[tr]

[th]Rewards[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Legendary Blue Dragon Statue x1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Painter Manho's Treasure Bag x30[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

We sincerely apologize to the Dragonians who have waited for the Portrait event and will do our best to provide a stabilized service.

Thank you.