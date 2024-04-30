 Skip to content

宗门与妖兽 update for 30 April 2024

v7.8 归总大群

v7.8 归总大群

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. There were 5 groups before, and there were only a few dozen people in the following group. The group of 100 people sent messages but no one replied, so I was unhappy and decided to dissolve the small group and merge it into a large group. I forgot to mention it and then clicked on disband.
  2. Item level screening: Lv1~Lv8 equipment only has level 7, and demon pills can reach level 8.

