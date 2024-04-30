 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Starship EVO update for 30 April 2024

[New build - DEFAULT] 24w018a: Docking Connector

Share · View all patches · Build 14216609 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The docking connector have been given some love.

  • New texture. The docking status now shows up as a glowing color.
  • Can initiate a docking manually by using a button when near another dock.
    The connector will aling the entity and complete the docking procedure automatically.
  • Can break the docking manually too.
  • New "Is docking available" event, that trigger when a docking procedure can be started.
  • New docking alignment setting: locked, 90 degree lock or free. Adjust whether and how the entity should align.
  • Connect to a screen to view the different status: Off, Docking available, Docking Proceeding, Docked.
  • docking port now can connect to pipe/conveyor and allows inventory sharing

Hotfixes:

  • #5728 Hair still present when changing character from human to alien
  • #5726 Crash when building on a moving platform
  • #5719 Prefab and item stands

Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Skywanderers Content Depot 711981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link