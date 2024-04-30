[New build - DEFAULT] 24w018a: Docking Connector

The docking connector have been given some love.
- New texture. The docking status now shows up as a glowing color.
- Can initiate a docking manually by using a button when near another dock.
The connector will aling the entity and complete the docking procedure automatically.
- Can break the docking manually too.
- New "Is docking available" event, that trigger when a docking procedure can be started.
- New docking alignment setting: locked, 90 degree lock or free. Adjust whether and how the entity should align.
- Connect to a screen to view the different status: Off, Docking available, Docking Proceeding, Docked.
- docking port now can connect to pipe/conveyor and allows inventory sharing
Hotfixes:
- #5728 Hair still present when changing character from human to alien
- #5726 Crash when building on a moving platform
- #5719 Prefab and item stands
Thanks for playing!
