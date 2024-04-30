Patch v-1.02

= Features & Changes =
- Added "Box Tip" ability; learn more about the box you're holding by pressing [West Button].
- Added tutorial message to show players how to use "Box Tip" ability.
- Added "Compendium" in menu, which shows description of all special boxes.
- Shortened the time tutorial messages show before "Okay" button appears.
= Bug Fixes =
- Fixed issue with Eater box.
- Fixed issue causing the ending to be unreachable.
= Coming Soon =
- Ability to instantly drop next wave of boxes.
= Maybe =
- More rooms.
- More boxes.
- Other extras
Changed files in this update