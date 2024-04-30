 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Box Room update for 30 April 2024

Patch v-1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 14216606 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

= Features & Changes =

  • Added "Box Tip" ability; learn more about the box you're holding by pressing [West Button].
  • Added tutorial message to show players how to use "Box Tip" ability.
  • Added "Compendium" in menu, which shows description of all special boxes.
  • Shortened the time tutorial messages show before "Okay" button appears.

= Bug Fixes =

  • Fixed issue with Eater box.
  • Fixed issue causing the ending to be unreachable.

= Coming Soon =

  • Ability to instantly drop next wave of boxes.

= Maybe =

  • More rooms.
  • More boxes.
  • Other extras

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2669822
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link