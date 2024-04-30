 Skip to content

Fight or Flight update for 30 April 2024

Fight or Flight - 0.61

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a tiny patch to improve a couple of things.

AI; Further decreased chances of bots dying to the zone (WIP)
Player; Added auto-equip for weapon scopes
UI; Fixed small bug in spawn selection screen

