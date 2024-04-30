 Skip to content

Heroic Kingdom: Origins update for 30 April 2024

Patch 2024.4.29.2

Patch 2024.4.29.2

Build 14216485

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where health bars of enemies were too close to them.
  • Fixed an issue where the main menu camera was off when using lower resolutions.
  • Fixed an issue where thieves were not dropping ranged abilities.

Changed files in this update

