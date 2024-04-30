Patch 2024.4.29.2

Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where health bars of enemies were too close to them.
- Fixed an issue where the main menu camera was off when using lower resolutions.
- Fixed an issue where thieves were not dropping ranged abilities.
