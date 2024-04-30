Bellwright Day 8

We've been working on another list of improvements for Bellwright from your reports and feedback. Thank you for your help with narrowing down the issues! Talking to you about them on our Discord and Steam Forums, and watching your videos and streams has been immensely helpful so far, and we'll continue doing so once we move towards larger content updates.
As of this moment, we're looking into a number features we'd like to start on based on your suggestions. From walls and fortifications, to road building, and of course, controller support and Mod Kit. Our main focus with these will be expanding and improving gameplay, but changes in various other aspects will be included consistently as well. We'll be sharing more on what's coming in the next content update soon. We're also currently working on a feature road map to share with all of you, so stay tuned to find out more!
- Optimized map screen as a potential memory leak fix; if your game has been crashing with 16 GB RAM, please let us know if it fixed the issue for you.
- Improved crafting delivery logic; it should fix crafting station's storage getting clogged with items.
- Fixed Headquarters garrison not respawning over time and not sending new reclamation parties.
- Fixed crash related to storage rules overrides.
- Fixed items disappearing from Cabin and Cottage on loading the game.
- Added missing texture to Cabin.
- Fixes various visual issues with Cottage.
- Removed lanterns from bridges that were blocking NPC movement.
- Added missing icon for Coal Burner.
- Fixed Wolves' Den quest issues.
- fixed Digging Deeper quest issues.
- Fixed Copper and Iron mining in background; when player is far away.
Changed files in this update