Bellwright Day 8

We've been working on another list of improvements for Bellwright from your reports and feedback. Thank you for your help with narrowing down the issues! Talking to you about them on our Discord and Steam Forums, and watching your videos and streams has been immensely helpful so far, and we'll continue doing so once we move towards larger content updates.

As of this moment, we're looking into a number features we'd like to start on based on your suggestions. From walls and fortifications, to road building, and of course, controller support and Mod Kit. Our main focus with these will be expanding and improving gameplay, but changes in various other aspects will be included consistently as well. We'll be sharing more on what's coming in the next content update soon. We're also currently working on a feature road map to share with all of you, so stay tuned to find out more!