Lab Update Release 0.5.28

Fixed a status effect stacking behavior issue where, if a second application of the same status effect was applied at the right time, it would prevent the status from ever wearing off (most noticeable with stacking Stuns that, under certain situations, would make the Stun permanent). This happened quite frequently under the hood but would only show a gameplay symptom with specific status effects.

Fixed a memory leak associated with visual effects attached to status effects not cleaning up, directly related to the above issue. All attached visuals would remain in memory permanently when the above issue happened, even though most cases of the above issue had no direct impact on gameplay.

The Star Crown vault now automatically upgrades the item instead of giving a trinket that must be clicked.

Fixed another case of legacy saves not handling disabled unlocks properly.

Fixed Monock Sr., when having the double outgoing stun duration effect, would actually double the duration of all status effects (rarely mattered, except with certain item effects)

Fixed Serpentes not having VFX attachment sockets (all visuals playing at the feet position)

Fixed an exploit in PVP that could allow for doubled resource gains per combat.

Hex tokens in PVP (such as mud/pits) will now permanently spawn for the player for the run at the start of it, rather than spawning after searching for an opponent each time.

Fixed an issue where any units placed in the Death-Wing Disciple's Sacrifice hex would die at the start of combat forever.

Fixed an issue where the Banner Box perks could fail to give their rewards in certain cases.

Fixed an issue where Druid of Harmony could tier up a unit at the start of combat if you already had two copies of it.

Fixed an issue where units could sometimes randomly appear on the battlefield when playing as Druid of Harmony.

Temporarily removed the Mushbooms perk, as it could cause crashes in extreme cases.

Fixed an issue where Experiments and several other Legends wouldn't appear in the Unit Store after being obtained.

Fixed an issue where the Sludge Captain PVP modifier had an unintended additional Mud hex in your backline.

Fixed an issue where the Unlucky Lass PVP modifier wouldn't trigger if multiple units without active Traits were included. Additionally, fixed an issue where it granted two Lucky Charms instead of one.

Fixed several Compendium entries appearing that shouldn't have been (some future content, some old things that have been disabled)

Fixed the Compendium defaulting to showing Legend bonus traits.