Share · View all patches · Build 14216215 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Developer Note - This minor game update addresses an Easy Anti-Cheat issue for Steam Deck users where players could not access the game.



The Steam, WinGDK, and EGS builds have been updated to EOS SDK v1.16.3. Consoles are unaffected.

Please allow 1-2 hours for the Steam Deck fix to be rolled out.