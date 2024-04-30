What's up, folks!

In this update, we supported the button combo setting for controllers and added the previously missing Korean and Russian texts. Some of the issues were also fixed. Thank you for your feedback and suggestions!

Additionally, for the issues of black screen, crashes, and improper modelling, we are urgently addressing them and will need some more time to resolve them. If you encounter this situation, you can try clearing the Background Processes before playing again, and provide the Graphics Card Driver version, Log Files in the game directory, Crash Logs, and the Frequency of this issue to our email address qhstaff@2980.com for verification. Thank you again for your patience and support.

*You can check the Graphics Card Driver version by going to This PC - Manage - Device Manager - Display Adapters - Properties - Driver.

Log File path: steamapps\common\Gunfire Reborn\logfile

Crash Log path: C:\Users\admin\AppData\Local\Temp\duoyi\Gunfire Reborn\Crashes

Controller Optimization

The button combo setting is available now. Players can change it in Settings - Controller

*Dev team will continue to optimize the customization function of the button combo in the future

Localization

Added the Korean and Russian texts

Added some missing texts for other languages

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where some seasonal tasks could not be completed

Fixed the issue where [Qingyan], carrying [Bladed Cleave] and [Capacity Overdraft], would down themselves

Fixed the issue where right-clicking in the backpack could not unload the Almighty Core

Fixed the issue where [Lone Wolf] could be selected when teaming up with others under certain circumstances

Fixed the issue where the [Fall Star] of [Zi Xiao] had improper sound effect under certain circumstances

