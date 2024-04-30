What's up, folks!
In this update, we supported the button combo setting for controllers and added the previously missing Korean and Russian texts. Some of the issues were also fixed. Thank you for your feedback and suggestions!
Additionally, for the issues of black screen, crashes, and improper modelling, we are urgently addressing them and will need some more time to resolve them. If you encounter this situation, you can try clearing the Background Processes before playing again, and provide the Graphics Card Driver version, Log Files in the game directory, Crash Logs, and the Frequency of this issue to our email address qhstaff@2980.com for verification. Thank you again for your patience and support.
*You can check the Graphics Card Driver version by going to This PC - Manage - Device Manager - Display Adapters - Properties - Driver.
Log File path: steamapps\common\Gunfire Reborn\logfile
Crash Log path: C:\Users\admin\AppData\Local\Temp\duoyi\Gunfire Reborn\Crashes
Controller Optimization
- The button combo setting is available now. Players can change it in Settings - Controller
*Dev team will continue to optimize the customization function of the button combo in the future
Localization
- Added the Korean and Russian texts
- Added some missing texts for other languages
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the issue where some seasonal tasks could not be completed
- Fixed the issue where [Qingyan], carrying [Bladed Cleave] and [Capacity Overdraft], would down themselves
- Fixed the issue where right-clicking in the backpack could not unload the Almighty Core
- Fixed the issue where [Lone Wolf] could be selected when teaming up with others under certain circumstances
- Fixed the issue where the [Fall Star] of [Zi Xiao] had improper sound effect under certain circumstances
