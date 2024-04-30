April 30th Update Complete

Share · View all patches · Build 14216145 · Last edited 30 April 2024 – 02:46:05 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Commanders.

The update for April 30th, 2024 is complete.

If the update hasn't been applied, please restart the game to apply the update.

Limited-Time Costume Repeat Package is now available!

The perfect chance to get a previously released limited-time costume!

Don't miss out on the "Native UFS" package which includes Saika's Limited-Time costume "Native UFS" and more!

※ Period: ~ May 14th, 2024, 01:59 (UTC)

Surprise Missions & Surprise Campaign #5 Commences!

Surprise missions and campaign will be held during the Seasonal Event!

Take advantage of the perks during the Campaign period to clear missions and receive rewards!

※ Please check the exact schedule for each week in the game.

◇ Surprise Missions

※ Event Period: ~ May 7th, 2024 01:59 (UTC)

※ Mission Details:

① Play Battle Arena

└ Mission Rewards: Material Kit (Normal) x 10 (play 3 times), Material Kit (High) x 5 (play 5 times)

② Use EXP Training Facility

└ Mission Rewards: Crystal Fragment x 2 (use 1 time), Crystal Fragment x 3 (use 3 times)

③ Use Skill Training Facility

└ Mission Rewards: Blank Emblem x 3 (use 1 time), Blank Emblem x 5 (use 3 times)

◇ Surprise Campaign

※ Event Period: ~ May 7th, 2024 01:59 (UTC)

※ Campaign Perks

└ Daily Quest item drop rate increase

└ Free Rotation Gacha switch

Suspension of cheating users

In order to create a healthy gaming environment, we have imposed disciplinary measures on accounts found to be cheating in the game.

The following 16 accounts have been suspended due to disciplinary measures.

ck0mendes

辰

z

爸

nGroßvater112

导演

fus Gaden

8541우유

alaika

mander7113234

奶

米大

XIO

*CCCCCCCCQ

君

mander8635123

If you want to appeal the suspension, please contact support@gremorygames.com.

In order to protect the users who play the game fairly, GREMORY GAMES will continue to respond strictly to any unfair advantages acquired through improper means and actions.

