April 30th Update Complete

Greetings Commanders.
The update for April 30th, 2024 is complete.
If the update hasn't been applied, please restart the game to apply the update.
- Limited-Time Costume Repeat Package is now available!
The perfect chance to get a previously released limited-time costume!
Don't miss out on the "Native UFS" package which includes Saika's Limited-Time costume "Native UFS" and more!
※ Period: ~ May 14th, 2024, 01:59 (UTC)
- Surprise Missions & Surprise Campaign #5 Commences!
Surprise missions and campaign will be held during the Seasonal Event!
Take advantage of the perks during the Campaign period to clear missions and receive rewards!
※ Please check the exact schedule for each week in the game.
◇ Surprise Missions
※ Event Period: ~ May 7th, 2024 01:59 (UTC)
※ Mission Details:
① Play Battle Arena
└ Mission Rewards: Material Kit (Normal) x 10 (play 3 times), Material Kit (High) x 5 (play 5 times)
② Use EXP Training Facility
└ Mission Rewards: Crystal Fragment x 2 (use 1 time), Crystal Fragment x 3 (use 3 times)
③ Use Skill Training Facility
└ Mission Rewards: Blank Emblem x 3 (use 1 time), Blank Emblem x 5 (use 3 times)
◇ Surprise Campaign
※ Event Period: ~ May 7th, 2024 01:59 (UTC)
※ Campaign Perks
└ Daily Quest item drop rate increase
└ Free Rotation Gacha switch
- Suspension of cheating users
In order to create a healthy gaming environment, we have imposed disciplinary measures on accounts found to be cheating in the game.
The following 16 accounts have been suspended due to disciplinary measures.
ck0mendes
辰
z
爸
nGroßvater112
导演
fus Gaden
8541우유
alaika
mander7113234
奶
米大
XIO
*CCCCCCCCQ
君
mander8635123
If you want to appeal the suspension, please contact support@gremorygames.com.
In order to protect the users who play the game fairly, GREMORY GAMES will continue to respond strictly to any unfair advantages acquired through improper means and actions.
Stay tuned!
Changed depots in review branch