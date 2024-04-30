The [SWAP AND DROP] Beta Update

IMPORTANT TO NOTE
Update 1.3 is a BETA UPDATE, which means this update is only accessed by selecting the open beta branch in the Betas Section and is only for Windows OS'
STOP HOARDING YOUR GUNS, DROP THEM, SWAP THEM, OR FEEL THE HEAT
The [SWAP AND DROP] Update focuses on revamping heat values and other weapon changes to encourage the switching of guns.
Weapon Changes
Heat Changes
- Rifle heat gain increased from 0.1 to 0.15
- Rifle heat regeneration increased from 0.1 to 0.25
- Rifle max heat increased from 2 to 4
- Shotgun heat gain increased from 0.25 to 0.5
- Shotgun regeneration increased from 0.1 to 0.25
Pickup Changes
- Guns now reload when picking them up
- Added outlines to gun pickups
- Players can no longer pick up a gun they already have
- Changed various equip animations to make them more smooth
Bug Fixes
- Gun pickups can no longer be thrown through the floor
THE MINIGUN
Complete rework of the minigun
- Minigun now charges up then releases a burst of bullets all at once
- Charge takes 3 seconds and can be alleviated by reloading the minigun, which takes a further 3 seconds
- Heat can be seen around the minigun as it is charging and after it fires
Enemy Changes
Health Changes
- Rifle Enemy health decreased from 30 to 20
- Shotgun Enemy health decreased from 20 to 10
- Minigun Enemy health decreased from 50 to 30
- Basic Enemy health decreased from 10 to 5
Other Changes
- Grappling to enemies speed changed from 75 mps to 50 mps
- Minigun and Shotgun Enemy corpses added
Standard Bug/Oversight Fixes
- Fixed bounce pads boosting inconsistent heights
- Fixed letting go of healing early causing the wrong heartbeat sound to be played
- Fixed the vent not falling in Advanced Weaponry
- Fixed lava blocking the pipe at the end of Paranoir
Changed depots in openbeta branch