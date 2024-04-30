The [SWAP AND DROP] Beta Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14216116 · Last edited 30 April 2024 – 03:09:20 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

IMPORTANT TO NOTE

Update 1.3 is a BETA UPDATE, which means this update is only accessed by selecting the open beta branch in the Betas Section and is only for Windows OS'

STOP HOARDING YOUR GUNS, DROP THEM, SWAP THEM, OR FEEL THE HEAT

The [SWAP AND DROP] Update focuses on revamping heat values and other weapon changes to encourage the switching of guns.

Weapon Changes

Heat Changes

Rifle heat gain increased from 0.1 to 0.15

Rifle heat regeneration increased from 0.1 to 0.25

Rifle max heat increased from 2 to 4

Shotgun heat gain increased from 0.25 to 0.5

Shotgun regeneration increased from 0.1 to 0.25

Pickup Changes

Guns now reload when picking them up

Added outlines to gun pickups

Players can no longer pick up a gun they already have

Changed various equip animations to make them more smooth

Bug Fixes

Gun pickups can no longer be thrown through the floor

THE MINIGUN

Complete rework of the minigun

Minigun now charges up then releases a burst of bullets all at once

Charge takes 3 seconds and can be alleviated by reloading the minigun, which takes a further 3 seconds

Heat can be seen around the minigun as it is charging and after it fires

Enemy Changes

Health Changes

Rifle Enemy health decreased from 30 to 20

Shotgun Enemy health decreased from 20 to 10

Minigun Enemy health decreased from 50 to 30

Basic Enemy health decreased from 10 to 5

Other Changes

Grappling to enemies speed changed from 75 mps to 50 mps

Minigun and Shotgun Enemy corpses added

Standard Bug/Oversight Fixes