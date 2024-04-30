Rotwood Patch Notes [605456]

Additions
- The Armoury and Weapon Rack screens now show you the equipment that you don't own, but is available to purchase within the biomes that you have unlocked
- Added a warning screen that displays when you are almost out of storage space, and may have trouble saving the game
Changes
- Increased the quality of the Basic Headband
- Combat encounters in Blisterbane Bog now favour spawning either Mothballs or Mossquitos, instead of large swarms of both.
- Reduced the number of Snortoise that spawn in the all-Snortoise encounter
Fixes
- Fixed being unable to complete the Cannon Quick Rise mastery
- Fixed some masteries giving out old loot
- Fixed an issue where the Belle of the Ball used the wrong materials to upgrade
- Fixed a bug where Swarm could die out of bounds
- Fixed an issue where too many Bulbugs would spawn in some situations
- Fixed an issue where the entire combat field could become covered in poison pools
- Various crashfixes for issues we have seen reported
