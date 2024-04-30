 Skip to content

Rotwood update for 30 April 2024

Rotwood Patch Notes [605456]

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • The Armoury and Weapon Rack screens now show you the equipment that you don't own, but is available to purchase within the biomes that you have unlocked
  • Added a warning screen that displays when you are almost out of storage space, and may have trouble saving the game

Changes

  • Increased the quality of the Basic Headband
  • Combat encounters in Blisterbane Bog now favour spawning either Mothballs or Mossquitos, instead of large swarms of both.
  • Reduced the number of Snortoise that spawn in the all-Snortoise encounter

Fixes

  • Fixed being unable to complete the Cannon Quick Rise mastery
  • Fixed some masteries giving out old loot
  • Fixed an issue where the Belle of the Ball used the wrong materials to upgrade
  • Fixed a bug where Swarm could die out of bounds
  • Fixed an issue where too many Bulbugs would spawn in some situations
  • Fixed an issue where the entire combat field could become covered in poison pools
  • Various crashfixes for issues we have seen reported

