Update Ver. 0.7.11.0

Hi everyone,
Thank you for enjoying Fight Crab 2.
Today, we have updated to Ver. 0.7.11.0.
Ver. 0.7.11.0
New Additions
- The spell Dash Booster can now be used. It has the same effect as the skill Hover Dash.
Feature Changes
- The number of Crab Crystals required to unlock new crabs will now start low and gradually increase as you unlock more crabs.
- The camera will now pull back slightly when you dash.
- You can now change the direction you spin in after selecting the Crab Copter icon by moving your pincers to the left or the right.
- When the knockout counter reaches 0, crabs will now be knocked out as long as their backs are close enough to the ground.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where two-handed weapons equipped in one pincer would react to the attack inputs for the other pincer.
- Fixed an issue that caused the costs for the dual blades, nunchaku, and 3 section staff to be counted twice when equipped in both pincers.
- Improved weapon physics (vibration).
- Improved position syncing in online matches.
Balancing
- Adjusted the costs and durability of several weapons.
- Reduced the penalty for going over the cost limit.
- Reduced the stamina consumption of the boxing glove.
- Reduced the energy consumption of the saw blade and buzzsaw.
- Reduced the damage dealt by the dueling shield.
- It is now easier to guard against the Kanihameha.
- Adjusted the stability and recovery ability of the golden crab, blue crab, red rock crab, Carribean spider crab, and coconut crab.
- Adjusted the recover ability of the red frog crab, mantis shrimp, Christmas red crab, and metal crab.
- Improved the spinning ability of the longarm crab, elbow crab, carrier crab, and Tasmanian giant.
We hope you continue to enjoy Fight Crab 2!
