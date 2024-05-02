Intermission - Animated Short, Twitch Drops and More.

Hey everybody.

Today we are releasing our first "Intermission". Intermissions will take place roughly halfway between major updates and will generally not contain any game content. Allowing the team a little longer to cook up the beta of the next big update.

For the first Intermission in the 2024 roadmap, we have an animated short, a new login bonus, a new Twitch drop, some new vignettes have been added and we have added some old Twitch Drops into Klei Rewards.



Don't Starve Together Animated Short: Projector

Who is the man behind the mysterious machinations that have been keeping our Survivors so busy as of late? Wagstaff was not always the successful industrialist he is now, but even back then he knew one thing to be true: who you really are is not nearly as important as the version of yourself that you project out to the world.

Login Bonus

The “Scalloped Fishing Rod” is now available for a limited-time login reward. Simply log into the game and collect yours!



New Twitch Drops

The Rosy Red Amulet joins the Rose collection. Check out the post for more details



New Vignettes

We have added some new vignettes from previous animated shorts to the game!

Klei Rewards

The Nouveau Amulet, The Camellia Flowerbed, The Nouveau Thulecite Suit, The Nouveau Headpiece, The Nouveau Club, The Nouveau Deconstructor, The Eclectic Glowcap, The Nouveau Pan Flute and The Nouveau Crown have been added to Klei Rewards.

And some points!

Look - They aren't even "hidden" this time! Enjoy!

Coming Soon!

We hope that you enjoy our brief intermission. We'll return in a couple of weeks with some news and teasers for our next update which will contain a couple of new character skill trees and... Ocean QOL. You know, things I'm sure nobody has any strong opinions about.