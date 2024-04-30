Patch 2024.4.29.1

Fixes:
- Fixed an issue when pulling up map with potion wheel open, potion wheel would be stuck on screen.
- Fixed an issue when locking an item, it wouldn't show it was locked until re-opening inventory.
- Fixed battlemage weapon effect.
- Fixed bandit bosses(tank/duelist) weapon effect.
- Fixed an issue where elves would get stuck in idle loop
- Fixed an issue where "Learned" melee abilities were not updating in the ability book once learned.
- Fixed an issue where "Learned" magic abilities were not updating in the ability book once learned.
- Fixed an issue where "Learned" ranged abilities were not updating in the ability book once learned.
- Updated Tooltip for Hail of Fire Arrows.
- Updated Tooltip for hail of Holy Arrows.
- Updated Tooltip for Hail of Void Arrows.
- Updated Tooltip for Hail of Fel Arrows.
- Updated Tooltip for Hail of Poison Arrows.
- Updated Tooltip for Hail of Frost Arrows.
- Updated Tooltip for Poison Shot.
- Updated Tooltip for Fel Shot.
- Fixed an issue where mages were dropping health potions with incorrect scaling.
- Fixed an issue where players couldn't sprint or perform actions after interacting with ability book.
New:
- Updated tip backgrounds.
- Added additional tips to the random tips.
- Updated most icons in Void/Holy, Physical, Elemental, and Dark talent trees.
- Updated most melee, mage, and ranged ability icons.
- Started implementation of stat changes when mousing over an equipable item.
- Updated all talent tree backgrounds, and talent icons.
- Updated main menu visuals and background.
- Changed Surface dweller champion to start with a 2h mace.
- Changed Cavern dwarf Bruiser to start with 1H maces.
- Chanced Cavern Dwarf Hero to start with 1h Axe and shield.
- Added a secondary weapon to High Elf starting classes.
- Added a secondary weapon to Dark Elf starting classes.
- Added Sort option in inventory by Rank
- Added Sort option in inventory by Type.
- Added Sort option in inventory for Value.
- Adjusted the amount of carry weight from strength to .25 from .5.
- Increased Flame strike scaling: Intellect increased from 1 to 1.25 Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.25, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
- Increased Flame strike R2 scaling: Intellect increased from 1.5 to 2.25, Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.25, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
- Increased Ice strike scaling: Intellect increased from 1 to 1.25, Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.25, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
- Increased Ice strike R2 scaling: Intellect increased from 1.5 to 2.25, Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.25, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
- Increased Corrupted Blow scaling: Intellect increased from 1.25 to 1.5, Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
- Increased Corrupted Blow R2 scaling: Intellect increased from 2.25 to 2.5, Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
- Increased Scorching Blow scaling: Intellect increased from 1.25 to 1.5, Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
- Increased Scorching Blow R2 scaling: Intellect increased from 2.25 to 2.5, Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
- Increased Darkened Blow scaling: Intellect increased from 1.25 to 1.5, Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
- Increased Darkened Blow R2 scaling: Intellect increased from 2.25 to 2.5, Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
- Increased Glacial Blow scaling: Intellect increased from 1.25 to 1.5, Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
- Increased Glacial Blow R2 scaling: Intellect increased from 2.25 to 2.5, Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
- Increased Thunderous Blow scaling: Intellect increased from 1.25 to 1.5, Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
- Increased Thunderous Blow R2 scaling: Intellect increased from 2.25 to 2.5, Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
- Increased Chaotic Obliteration scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
- Increased Chaotic Obliteration R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
- Increased Incinerating Fury scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
- Increased Incinerating Fury R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
- Increased Shadows Embrace scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
- Increased Shadows Embrace R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
- Increased Frozen Assault scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
- Increased Frozen Assault R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
- Increased Static Discharge scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
- Increased Static Discharge R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
- Increased Fel Devastation scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
- Increased Fel Devastation R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
- Increased Blazing Devastation scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
- Increased Blazing Devastation R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
- Increased Darkened Devastation scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
- Increased Darkened Devastation R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
- Increased Icy Devastation scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
- Increased Icy Devastation R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
- Increased Static Devastation scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
- Increased Static Devastation R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
- Increased Brutal Corruption scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
- Increased Brutal Corruption R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
- Increased Brutal Inferno scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
- Increased Brutal Inferno R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
- Increased Brutal Darkness scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
- Increased Brutal Darkness R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
- Increased Brutal Tempest scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
- Increased Brutal Tempest R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
- Increased Brutal Storm scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
- Increased Brutal Storm R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
- Reduced Malgath's health by 70%.
- Increased Malgath's level to 30.
- Reduced Fire Hound HP by 25%.
- Reduced Fire Hound Burn Damage from 5x's to 2x's.
- Added additional Exiled Warriors around the exiled castle.
- Added a textured background to player action bar.
- Added a textured background to player status bar.
- Added a textured background to abilities window.
- Increased Barbed Shot scaling from 1.5 to 2.5.
- Increased Tripple shot scaling from 1.25 to 1.75.
- Increased Multi Shot scaling from 1 to 2.25.
- Increased Rupture scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.
- Increased Rupture R2 scaling: Strength/Dex increased from 1.5 to 3.
- Increased Heroic Strike scaling: Strength increased from 1 to 2.5.
- Increased Heroic Strike R2 scaling: Strength increased from 2.5 to 3.5.
- Increased Mighty Blow scaling: Strength increased from 1.25 to 2.25.
- Increased Mighty Blow R2 scaling: Strength increased from 2.25 to 3.25.
- Increased Between The Eyes scaling: Strength increased from 1 to 2.25.
- Increased Between The Eyes R2 scaling: Strength increased from 1.5 to 3.25.
- Increased Devastate scaling: Strength increased from 1.5 to 2.5.
- Increased Devastate R2 scaling: Strength increased from 2.5 to 3.5.
- Increased Lacerate scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.
- Increased Lacerate R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1.5 to 3.
- Increased Crushing Blow scaling: Strength increased from 1.75 to 2.75.
- Increased Crushing Blow R2 scaling: Strength increased from 2.25 to 3.5.
- Updated enemy icons (rare/elite/boss/heroic).
- Fixed element effects on knight assassin weapons.
- Increased vitality scaling on health from 30 to 50 (this may be adjusted later if it's too much).
- Updated icon for Normal/Hardcore/Heroic difficulties
