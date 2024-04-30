 Skip to content

Heroic Kingdom: Origins update for 30 April 2024

Patch 2024.4.29.1

Patch 2024.4.29.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue when pulling up map with potion wheel open, potion wheel would be stuck on screen.
  • Fixed an issue when locking an item, it wouldn't show it was locked until re-opening inventory.
  • Fixed battlemage weapon effect.
  • Fixed bandit bosses(tank/duelist) weapon effect.
  • Fixed an issue where elves would get stuck in idle loop
  • Fixed an issue where "Learned" melee abilities were not updating in the ability book once learned.
  • Fixed an issue where "Learned" magic abilities were not updating in the ability book once learned.
  • Fixed an issue where "Learned" ranged abilities were not updating in the ability book once learned.
  • Updated Tooltip for Hail of Fire Arrows.
  • Updated Tooltip for hail of Holy Arrows.
  • Updated Tooltip for Hail of Void Arrows.
  • Updated Tooltip for Hail of Fel Arrows.
  • Updated Tooltip for Hail of Poison Arrows.
  • Updated Tooltip for Hail of Frost Arrows.
  • Updated Tooltip for Poison Shot.
  • Updated Tooltip for Fel Shot.
  • Fixed an issue where mages were dropping health potions with incorrect scaling.
  • Fixed an issue where players couldn't sprint or perform actions after interacting with ability book.

New:

  • Updated tip backgrounds.
  • Added additional tips to the random tips.
  • Updated most icons in Void/Holy, Physical, Elemental, and Dark talent trees.
  • Updated most melee, mage, and ranged ability icons.
  • Started implementation of stat changes when mousing over an equipable item.
  • Updated all talent tree backgrounds, and talent icons.
  • Updated main menu visuals and background.
  • Changed Surface dweller champion to start with a 2h mace.
  • Changed Cavern dwarf Bruiser to start with 1H maces.
  • Chanced Cavern Dwarf Hero to start with 1h Axe and shield.
  • Added a secondary weapon to High Elf starting classes.
  • Added a secondary weapon to Dark Elf starting classes.
  • Added Sort option in inventory by Rank
  • Added Sort option in inventory by Type.
  • Added Sort option in inventory for Value.
  • Adjusted the amount of carry weight from strength to .25 from .5.
  • Increased Flame strike scaling: Intellect increased from 1 to 1.25 Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.25, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
  • Increased Flame strike R2 scaling: Intellect increased from 1.5 to 2.25, Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.25, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
  • Increased Ice strike scaling: Intellect increased from 1 to 1.25, Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.25, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
  • Increased Ice strike R2 scaling: Intellect increased from 1.5 to 2.25, Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.25, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
  • Increased Corrupted Blow scaling: Intellect increased from 1.25 to 1.5, Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
  • Increased Corrupted Blow R2 scaling: Intellect increased from 2.25 to 2.5, Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
  • Increased Scorching Blow scaling: Intellect increased from 1.25 to 1.5, Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
  • Increased Scorching Blow R2 scaling: Intellect increased from 2.25 to 2.5, Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
  • Increased Darkened Blow scaling: Intellect increased from 1.25 to 1.5, Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
  • Increased Darkened Blow R2 scaling: Intellect increased from 2.25 to 2.5, Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
  • Increased Glacial Blow scaling: Intellect increased from 1.25 to 1.5, Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
  • Increased Glacial Blow R2 scaling: Intellect increased from 2.25 to 2.5, Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
  • Increased Thunderous Blow scaling: Intellect increased from 1.25 to 1.5, Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
  • Increased Thunderous Blow R2 scaling: Intellect increased from 2.25 to 2.5, Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
  • Increased Chaotic Obliteration scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
  • Increased Chaotic Obliteration R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
  • Increased Incinerating Fury scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
  • Increased Incinerating Fury R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
  • Increased Shadows Embrace scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
  • Increased Shadows Embrace R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
  • Increased Frozen Assault scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
  • Increased Frozen Assault R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
  • Increased Static Discharge scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
  • Increased Static Discharge R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
  • Increased Fel Devastation scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
  • Increased Fel Devastation R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
  • Increased Blazing Devastation scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
  • Increased Blazing Devastation R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
  • Increased Darkened Devastation scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
  • Increased Darkened Devastation R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
  • Increased Icy Devastation scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
  • Increased Icy Devastation R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
  • Increased Static Devastation scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
  • Increased Static Devastation R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
  • Increased Brutal Corruption scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
  • Increased Brutal Corruption R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
  • Increased Brutal Inferno scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
  • Increased Brutal Inferno R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
  • Increased Brutal Darkness scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
  • Increased Brutal Darkness R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
  • Increased Brutal Tempest scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
  • Increased Brutal Tempest R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
  • Increased Brutal Storm scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from .5 to 1.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 5.
  • Increased Brutal Storm R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.5, added Wisdom Scaling of 7.
  • Reduced Malgath's health by 70%.
  • Increased Malgath's level to 30.
  • Reduced Fire Hound HP by 25%.
  • Reduced Fire Hound Burn Damage from 5x's to 2x's.
  • Added additional Exiled Warriors around the exiled castle.
  • Added a textured background to player action bar.
  • Added a textured background to player status bar.
  • Added a textured background to abilities window.
  • Increased Barbed Shot scaling from 1.5 to 2.5.
  • Increased Tripple shot scaling from 1.25 to 1.75.
  • Increased Multi Shot scaling from 1 to 2.25.
  • Increased Rupture scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.
  • Increased Rupture R2 scaling: Strength/Dex increased from 1.5 to 3.
  • Increased Heroic Strike scaling: Strength increased from 1 to 2.5.
  • Increased Heroic Strike R2 scaling: Strength increased from 2.5 to 3.5.
  • Increased Mighty Blow scaling: Strength increased from 1.25 to 2.25.
  • Increased Mighty Blow R2 scaling: Strength increased from 2.25 to 3.25.
  • Increased Between The Eyes scaling: Strength increased from 1 to 2.25.
  • Increased Between The Eyes R2 scaling: Strength increased from 1.5 to 3.25.
  • Increased Devastate scaling: Strength increased from 1.5 to 2.5.
  • Increased Devastate R2 scaling: Strength increased from 2.5 to 3.5.
  • Increased Lacerate scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.
  • Increased Lacerate R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1.5 to 3.
  • Increased Crushing Blow scaling: Strength increased from 1.75 to 2.75.
  • Increased Crushing Blow R2 scaling: Strength increased from 2.25 to 3.5.
  • Updated enemy icons (rare/elite/boss/heroic).
  • Fixed element effects on knight assassin weapons.
  • Increased vitality scaling on health from 30 to 50 (this may be adjusted later if it's too much).
  • Updated icon for Normal/Hardcore/Heroic difficulties

