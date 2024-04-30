 Skip to content

KitHack Model Club update for 30 April 2024

Hotfix Patch 2 - v1.0.2.966

Share · View all patches · Build 14215686 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone,

Patch 2 is now live. This is another hotfix update to address the most pressing issues found during these first two weeks of Early Access.

We've got a number of general improvements, and most importantly, another considerable set of optimizations!

Here is the changelog:

Vehicle Editor:
  • Fixed incorrect calculation of vehicle dimensions
  • Added information about dimensions and part count to the Stats Toolbar details panel
Steam Workshop:
  • Added a screen to allow configuring Tags before publishing a vehicle to the Steam Workshop.
UI:
  • Fixed incorrect layout of several expanding tooltips in the Vehicle Editor
  • Fixed non-appearing tooltip for the Aerodynamics Overlay button.
  • Revised the text of several expanding tooltips, replaced mentions of keyboard controls with proper dynamic glyphs.
  • Fixed incorrect layout of configurable inputs on several parts' context menus.
  • Decal handles are now slightly smaller.
  • The Chat Input text field no longer accepts linebreaks, as they caused unwanted breaks when submitting if the caret wasn't at the end of the text.
VFX/Graphics:
  • Made the overdraw (dotted lines) of the Vehicle Editor ground plane more transparent against the vehicle.
  • Fixed visible sky flickering when moving from light to shadow areas while looking up.
  • Reduced the density of underwater fog.
  • Reduced pop-in artifacts of vegetation.
  • Fixed imposter LODs of parked cars around the map being visible on top of the higher detail LODs.
NPC Vehicle AI:
  • Untasked NPCs will now at least maneuver to avoid terrain instead of burrowing headlong into it.
Audio:
  • Fixed random popping sound in the Main Menu
  • Environment ambience is now correctly controlled by the Environment volume slider.
  • Road Traffic noises are now controlled by the World volume slider
  • Vehicle Wheel skid sound is now controlled by the Vehicle volume slider
  • Wheel skid sounds are less loud overall.
  • Adjusted level of gas engine start/shutfown to better match the level of the idle sound.
  • Adjusted the curve for engine load/rpm parameters so engines audibly rev up when accelerating.
Missions:
  • Added additional hints to Glider Gold, and standardized the style of notification messages.
Performance:
  • New terrain shading setup, significantly reduces baseline memory usage.
  • The Vegetation system is now more efficient at releasing memory.

Happy KitHacking!

Cheers

