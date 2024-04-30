Hotfix Patch 2 - v1.0.2.966

Share · View all patches · Build 14215686 · Last edited 30 April 2024 – 02:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hi Everyone,

Patch 2 is now live. This is another hotfix update to address the most pressing issues found during these first two weeks of Early Access.

We've got a number of general improvements, and most importantly, another considerable set of optimizations!

Here is the changelog:

Vehicle Editor:

Fixed incorrect calculation of vehicle dimensions

Added information about dimensions and part count to the Stats Toolbar details panel

Steam Workshop:

Added a screen to allow configuring Tags before publishing a vehicle to the Steam Workshop.

UI:

Fixed incorrect layout of several expanding tooltips in the Vehicle Editor

Fixed non-appearing tooltip for the Aerodynamics Overlay button.

Revised the text of several expanding tooltips, replaced mentions of keyboard controls with proper dynamic glyphs.

Fixed incorrect layout of configurable inputs on several parts' context menus.

Decal handles are now slightly smaller.

The Chat Input text field no longer accepts linebreaks, as they caused unwanted breaks when submitting if the caret wasn't at the end of the text.

VFX/Graphics:

Made the overdraw (dotted lines) of the Vehicle Editor ground plane more transparent against the vehicle.

Fixed visible sky flickering when moving from light to shadow areas while looking up.

Reduced the density of underwater fog.

Reduced pop-in artifacts of vegetation.

Fixed imposter LODs of parked cars around the map being visible on top of the higher detail LODs.

NPC Vehicle AI:

Untasked NPCs will now at least maneuver to avoid terrain instead of burrowing headlong into it.

Audio:

Fixed random popping sound in the Main Menu

Environment ambience is now correctly controlled by the Environment volume slider.

Road Traffic noises are now controlled by the World volume slider

Vehicle Wheel skid sound is now controlled by the Vehicle volume slider

Wheel skid sounds are less loud overall.

Adjusted level of gas engine start/shutfown to better match the level of the idle sound.

Adjusted the curve for engine load/rpm parameters so engines audibly rev up when accelerating.

Missions:

Added additional hints to Glider Gold, and standardized the style of notification messages.

Performance:

New terrain shading setup, significantly reduces baseline memory usage.

The Vegetation system is now more efficient at releasing memory.

Happy KitHacking!

Cheers