Hotfix Patch 2 - v1.0.2.966

Patch 2 is now live. This is another hotfix update to address the most pressing issues found during these first two weeks of Early Access.
We've got a number of general improvements, and most importantly, another considerable set of optimizations!
Here is the changelog:
Vehicle Editor:
- Fixed incorrect calculation of vehicle dimensions
- Added information about dimensions and part count to the Stats Toolbar details panel
Steam Workshop:
- Added a screen to allow configuring Tags before publishing a vehicle to the Steam Workshop.
UI:
- Fixed incorrect layout of several expanding tooltips in the Vehicle Editor
- Fixed non-appearing tooltip for the Aerodynamics Overlay button.
- Revised the text of several expanding tooltips, replaced mentions of keyboard controls with proper dynamic glyphs.
- Fixed incorrect layout of configurable inputs on several parts' context menus.
- Decal handles are now slightly smaller.
- The Chat Input text field no longer accepts linebreaks, as they caused unwanted breaks when submitting if the caret wasn't at the end of the text.
VFX/Graphics:
- Made the overdraw (dotted lines) of the Vehicle Editor ground plane more transparent against the vehicle.
- Fixed visible sky flickering when moving from light to shadow areas while looking up.
- Reduced the density of underwater fog.
- Reduced pop-in artifacts of vegetation.
- Fixed imposter LODs of parked cars around the map being visible on top of the higher detail LODs.
NPC Vehicle AI:
- Untasked NPCs will now at least maneuver to avoid terrain instead of burrowing headlong into it.
Audio:
- Fixed random popping sound in the Main Menu
- Environment ambience is now correctly controlled by the Environment volume slider.
- Road Traffic noises are now controlled by the World volume slider
- Vehicle Wheel skid sound is now controlled by the Vehicle volume slider
- Wheel skid sounds are less loud overall.
- Adjusted level of gas engine start/shutfown to better match the level of the idle sound.
- Adjusted the curve for engine load/rpm parameters so engines audibly rev up when accelerating.
Missions:
- Added additional hints to Glider Gold, and standardized the style of notification messages.
Performance:
- New terrain shading setup, significantly reduces baseline memory usage.
- The Vegetation system is now more efficient at releasing memory.
