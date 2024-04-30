Dear Space Travelers,

I'm bringing you some exciting news, as we're heading towards a brand new and improved version of Minicology! As an E-Corp Helperbot unit, I understand the importance of software patches! Improving your functioning and removing hiccups from my system is crucial, which is why Minicology is undergoing (a lot of) changes!

TL;DR: We've balanced various gameplay elements to make the gameplay feel more fair, and we've resolved a ton of bugs!

Reduced price of automation guidebooks

On saving/loading, Resonance Extractor will always restore to 100% health. This prevents issues where players quit during/after the jellyfish invasion event, and next time they start, the extractor is at low health on start

Adjusted repair cost for sidewinder pistol to 2 ingots

Coconuts now have 10 food value

Added "fertilizer" to bookmarked recipes on open terraform chest quest - many streamers I watched didn't realize that fertilizer existed, so trying to make it a bit more obvious

"Power Required" warning for resonance extractor now flashes red and white, hopefully a little more attention-grabbing for players who didn't fully equip a generator (or whose generator was destroyed without them noticing)

Vsync enabled by default. Looking into adding an options toggle for this

Enabled repairs for breechloader rifle

Warsword and battle-axe durability increased

Reduced frequency of jellyfish artillery for vortex solstice event

Reduced number of small jellyfish that spawn during vortex solstice event

Increased drop chance for eggs to drop alongside birdabug house materials when destroying wild birdabug houses

Clicking filter list in research menu now populates all recipes that match that filter, if no item is scanned. Matches search bar behaviour now

Disabled climbing while a menu is active. This reduces instances where players accidentally climb ladders etc while attempting to craft

Buffed durability for bone/claw spear, so they now have greater durability than plain wood spear.

Increased hitbox size for nano-pickaxe, to make collecting crystals easier

Bar Extruder now drops items if automation delivers input differant than what is already placed into input slot

Grass should now properly trigger "Axe" nano-tool mode

Grass left behind by "Drosera" grass-plant-eel enemy now drops grass properly

Fixed issue that made slug milker uncraftable. Microchip now requires 'sorted' crafting method

Fixed issue where buffs had outdated "tier" text that caused an appending "1" to appear for every food-based buff in top-menu buff bar

Fixed missing translator credits for Dutch localization

Fixed serum sickness cooldown text being in English, even on non-English localizations

Fixed crash on hammering medi-bay cell holders

Fixed broken text description for cave-in event

Fixed broken text description for ice cream

Fixed bug where multiple foods could be inserted into freezer slot, but would be treated as one food and destroyed on making ice cream.

Fixed issue where mint/ginger/lavender displayed with tag +5 farming, rather than +5 food

Fixed crash on researching ancient syrup

Fixed issue where after saving & loading twice, ice cream would disappear from inventories

Fixed crash on using big drill where if more than 20 stones were "cracked" in quick succession, game would crash

Fixed crash on attempting to cook 3 coconuts into a salad

Fixed broken text tags for coconut defense buff/starburst buff/starlight buff (all stating 0 defense, 0minute duration, etc)

Fixed issue where soda machine tooltip gave overly-detailed charge level data (now rounded to nearest number)

Attempted fix for crash caused by unequipping arc-preview tools (i.e., cloning cell, thrown animals, any range weapon with a path preview)

See you in the Mini-verse!

Your friend Helperbot

------------------------- END OF TRANSMISSION -------------------------

To stay up to date join our Discord, and of course, tell your friends about Minicology!

