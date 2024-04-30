 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR Minicology update for 30 April 2024

PATCH NOTES 1.04: The First Big Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 14215583 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
------------------------- Cosmic Date 30.04.2024 -------------------------

Dear Space Travelers,

I'm bringing you some exciting news, as we're heading towards a brand new and improved version of Minicology! As an E-Corp Helperbot unit, I understand the importance of software patches! Improving your functioning and removing hiccups from my system is crucial, which is why Minicology is undergoing (a lot of) changes!

TL;DR: We've balanced various gameplay elements to make the gameplay feel more fair, and we've resolved a ton of bugs!

  • Reduced price of automation guidebooks
  • On saving/loading, Resonance Extractor will always restore to 100% health. This prevents issues where players quit during/after the jellyfish invasion event, and next time they start, the extractor is at low health on start
  • Adjusted repair cost for sidewinder pistol to 2 ingots
  • Coconuts now have 10 food value
  • Added "fertilizer" to bookmarked recipes on open terraform chest quest - many streamers I watched didn't realize that fertilizer existed, so trying to make it a bit more obvious
  • "Power Required" warning for resonance extractor now flashes red and white, hopefully a little more attention-grabbing for players who didn't fully equip a generator (or whose generator was destroyed without them noticing)
  • Vsync enabled by default. Looking into adding an options toggle for this
  • Enabled repairs for breechloader rifle
  • Warsword and battle-axe durability increased
  • Reduced frequency of jellyfish artillery for vortex solstice event
  • Reduced number of small jellyfish that spawn during vortex solstice event
  • Increased drop chance for eggs to drop alongside birdabug house materials when destroying wild birdabug houses
  • Clicking filter list in research menu now populates all recipes that match that filter, if no item is scanned. Matches search bar behaviour now
  • Disabled climbing while a menu is active. This reduces instances where players accidentally climb ladders etc while attempting to craft
  • Buffed durability for bone/claw spear, so they now have greater durability than plain wood spear.
  • Increased hitbox size for nano-pickaxe, to make collecting crystals easier

  • Bar Extruder now drops items if automation delivers input differant than what is already placed into input slot
  • Grass should now properly trigger "Axe" nano-tool mode
  • Grass left behind by "Drosera" grass-plant-eel enemy now drops grass properly
  • Fixed issue that made slug milker uncraftable. Microchip now requires 'sorted' crafting method
  • Fixed issue where buffs had outdated "tier" text that caused an appending "1" to appear for every food-based buff in top-menu buff bar
  • Fixed missing translator credits for Dutch localization
  • Fixed serum sickness cooldown text being in English, even on non-English localizations
  • Fixed crash on hammering medi-bay cell holders
  • Fixed broken text description for cave-in event
  • Fixed broken text description for ice cream
  • Fixed bug where multiple foods could be inserted into freezer slot, but would be treated as one food and destroyed on making ice cream.
  • Fixed issue where mint/ginger/lavender displayed with tag +5 farming, rather than +5 food
  • Fixed crash on researching ancient syrup
  • Fixed issue where after saving & loading twice, ice cream would disappear from inventories
  • Fixed crash on using big drill where if more than 20 stones were "cracked" in quick succession, game would crash
  • Fixed crash on attempting to cook 3 coconuts into a salad
  • Fixed broken text tags for coconut defense buff/starburst buff/starlight buff (all stating 0 defense, 0minute duration, etc)
  • Fixed issue where soda machine tooltip gave overly-detailed charge level data (now rounded to nearest number)
  • Attempted fix for crash caused by unequipping arc-preview tools (i.e., cloning cell, thrown animals, any range weapon with a path preview)

See you in the Mini-verse!

Your friend Helperbot

------------------------- END OF TRANSMISSION -------------------------

To stay up to date join our Discord, and of course, tell your friends about Minicology!

Minicology

Changed files in this update

Depot 1471701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link