------------------------- Cosmic Date 30.04.2024 -------------------------
Dear Space Travelers,
I'm bringing you some exciting news, as we're heading towards a brand new and improved version of Minicology! As an E-Corp Helperbot unit, I understand the importance of software patches! Improving your functioning and removing hiccups from my system is crucial, which is why Minicology is undergoing (a lot of) changes!
TL;DR: We've balanced various gameplay elements to make the gameplay feel more fair, and we've resolved a ton of bugs!
- Reduced price of automation guidebooks
- On saving/loading, Resonance Extractor will always restore to 100% health. This prevents issues where players quit during/after the jellyfish invasion event, and next time they start, the extractor is at low health on start
- Adjusted repair cost for sidewinder pistol to 2 ingots
- Coconuts now have 10 food value
- Added "fertilizer" to bookmarked recipes on open terraform chest quest - many streamers I watched didn't realize that fertilizer existed, so trying to make it a bit more obvious
- "Power Required" warning for resonance extractor now flashes red and white, hopefully a little more attention-grabbing for players who didn't fully equip a generator (or whose generator was destroyed without them noticing)
- Vsync enabled by default. Looking into adding an options toggle for this
- Enabled repairs for breechloader rifle
- Warsword and battle-axe durability increased
- Reduced frequency of jellyfish artillery for vortex solstice event
- Reduced number of small jellyfish that spawn during vortex solstice event
- Increased drop chance for eggs to drop alongside birdabug house materials when destroying wild birdabug houses
- Clicking filter list in research menu now populates all recipes that match that filter, if no item is scanned. Matches search bar behaviour now
- Disabled climbing while a menu is active. This reduces instances where players accidentally climb ladders etc while attempting to craft
- Buffed durability for bone/claw spear, so they now have greater durability than plain wood spear.
- Increased hitbox size for nano-pickaxe, to make collecting crystals easier
- Bar Extruder now drops items if automation delivers input differant than what is already placed into input slot
- Grass should now properly trigger "Axe" nano-tool mode
- Grass left behind by "Drosera" grass-plant-eel enemy now drops grass properly
- Fixed issue that made slug milker uncraftable. Microchip now requires 'sorted' crafting method
- Fixed issue where buffs had outdated "tier" text that caused an appending "1" to appear for every food-based buff in top-menu buff bar
- Fixed missing translator credits for Dutch localization
- Fixed serum sickness cooldown text being in English, even on non-English localizations
- Fixed crash on hammering medi-bay cell holders
- Fixed broken text description for cave-in event
- Fixed broken text description for ice cream
- Fixed bug where multiple foods could be inserted into freezer slot, but would be treated as one food and destroyed on making ice cream.
- Fixed issue where mint/ginger/lavender displayed with tag +5 farming, rather than +5 food
- Fixed crash on researching ancient syrup
- Fixed issue where after saving & loading twice, ice cream would disappear from inventories
- Fixed crash on using big drill where if more than 20 stones were "cracked" in quick succession, game would crash
- Fixed crash on attempting to cook 3 coconuts into a salad
- Fixed broken text tags for coconut defense buff/starburst buff/starlight buff (all stating 0 defense, 0minute duration, etc)
- Fixed issue where soda machine tooltip gave overly-detailed charge level data (now rounded to nearest number)
- Attempted fix for crash caused by unequipping arc-preview tools (i.e., cloning cell, thrown animals, any range weapon with a path preview)
See you in the Mini-verse!
Your friend Helperbot
------------------------- END OF TRANSMISSION -------------------------
To stay up to date join our Discord, and of course, tell your friends about Minicology!
