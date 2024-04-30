Koe (声) Patch 1 is now live!

Hey guys! This is mostly a QoL/small content update patch which will be followed by another hotfix momentarily that will address some smaller UI, scaling and consistency bugs. The changelog is below.

A second patch is planned that will address battle QoL.

[Steam] Added support for Steam Cloud Saves.

[Help] A help section is now available from the in-game menu. Basic world and battle topics are available here.

[Voiced audio] Various customisation for the voiced audio section subtitles are now available. You may now also have Japanese directly in the dialogue box, and there is now an option to delay the secondary dialogue for linear sections so the Japanese or English text is only shown after your first choice of dialogue

[Log] The log now has voiced translations and the ability to re-listen to recent voiced sections. This log is available within the dialogue as well as through the in-game menu.

[Balancing] Many battle calculation changes were made and earlier battles of the game are now more balanced. Certain fights now also give you a rush of JP before starting.

You may now also set your difficulty level depending on your playstyle. If you prefer the grind then the difficulty goes all the way up to 11 and if you want a more relaxed experience then the difficulty can be set down to 1.

While this is a content branch update, various smaller bugs were addressed:

[Audio] Various audio was re-mastered to ensure scenes were consistent in volume.

[Audio] Broken or "poppy" voice sections have now been cleaned up.

[UI] Issues related to unclickable settings buttons are now resolved.

[UI] Various overlapping UI sections were addressed and now hide elements when a dialogue or tutorial is playing.

[3D] The bomb and rabbit model now render the updated model correctly instead of falling back to their legacy model.

Various smaller cutscene bugs, including the one where the player moonwalks into a scene were also addressed. Sorry if you liked this one, I did too.