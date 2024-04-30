 Skip to content

DEAD MAN'S HAND: Card Roulette Action update for 30 April 2024

Patch 3 - 1.0.3

Patch 3 - 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 14215313

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New notification when you run out of time on your turn.
  • Timer card is functioning and placed back into the deck.
  • Updated main menu UI to be more consistent with other UI elements.
  • Starting on Round 5, an extra bullet will be loaded into the chamber.
  • You can now invite players through Steam to join your game.
  • Discord rich presence support, you can now invite players to your lobby through Discord.

