- New notification when you run out of time on your turn.
- Timer card is functioning and placed back into the deck.
- Updated main menu UI to be more consistent with other UI elements.
- Starting on Round 5, an extra bullet will be loaded into the chamber.
- You can now invite players through Steam to join your game.
- Discord rich presence support, you can now invite players to your lobby through Discord.
DEAD MAN'S HAND: Card Roulette Action update for 30 April 2024
Patch 3 - 1.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2858791
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2858792
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update