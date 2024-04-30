Patch Merging Part 6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14215211 · Last edited 30 April 2024 – 00:32:04 UTC by Wendy

Dev-Com

Welcome, members of the Accord!

Minor improvement based on player feedback, bug fixes, and minor content addition.

PLEASE NOTE!

For the moment, we are temporarily disabling the "Recall to base" Function in CCC until the Navigation system is fixed.

As always, for more information regarding the latest technical support, patches, and updates, please join our Discord Community.

LINK ----> https://discord.gg/2ukYHQm

Till the next Dev-Com over and out.

Penkura Main Branch Adjustment

⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞

◈ IMP and TRX Ammo was not available in the Industrial MMC (second base only). After finishing

missions, Ears, Eyes, and Mind.

◈ Players that didn't start from the start after Patch Merging part 6, had permanent Tired effect.

◈ After loading Tired, Exhausted, Well-Rested, didn't provide buffs and debuff effects.

◈ Enhanced Atmo-Growbed didn't respect automatic settings.

◈ One of the rocks in the Underground Research Base, was to close to the stairs, allowing players to get stuck.

◈ Beacon construction position was in the wrong location.

⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞

◈ We are temporarily disabling the Recall to Base function in CCC, until the Navigation system is fixed.

◈ Night Vision Mod added to the game.

◈ Night Vision Mod added to Industrial MMC blueprint list (second base Karenos Sector-4).

◈ Lowered Idle head bobbing (while standing still) animation strength by 75% and animation speed by 50%.

◈ Changed description of the Unstuck Function in the Options > Help.

◈ Added "unstuck" console command allowing players to choose between using the "unstuck" from the Options Menu, or Console Command.

◈ Visually Improved the CCC bot view.

◈ Added new button at the CCC in the currently selected bot window (Set Home Base)

◈ From now on, players are able to change base ownership of a bot, if they have a second base.