Hello everyone!

This patch addresses some usability issues reported by the players.We uniformed all the overall game window scale so that you can customize them altogether with the global interface scale setting, which now affects also main menu.

Some interactions(namely : stash and assemble) has been moved to opposite mouse button compared to now to avoid confusion, a setting to swap left / right mouse buttons with respect to world / item interactions has been added.

Tutorial has been improved and what you can do with the mouse is now shown near the cursor.

We started working on a feature which will guide you in a visual way throughout the progression of what you can do, we'll update you with more info shortly!

Meanwhile have fun with this update!

Changelog: