Hello everyone!
This patch addresses some usability issues reported by the players.We uniformed all the overall game window scale so that you can customize them altogether with the global interface scale setting, which now affects also main menu.
Some interactions(namely : stash and assemble) has been moved to opposite mouse button compared to now to avoid confusion, a setting to swap left / right mouse buttons with respect to world / item interactions has been added.
Tutorial has been improved and what you can do with the mouse is now shown near the cursor.
We started working on a feature which will guide you in a visual way throughout the progression of what you can do, we'll update you with more info shortly!
Meanwhile have fun with this update!
Changelog:
- Improved tutorial to add more informations
- Doubled starting aminoacid heap content(temporarily)
- Fixed mouse cursor alignment at high interface scale settings
- Fixed cal / s shown in ATP synthase / decoupler which were incorrect
- Item balancer is not hidden anymore in hide buildings
- Goal and tutorial windows now have 1x text scale
- Evolution view has been revamped to be more compact
- Game will launch with interface scale related to your HiDPI OS settings
- Now main menu follows ui interface scale
- Moved hand assemble operation to other mouse button to separate it from pick / drop
- Moved item stash operation to other mouse button to separator it from pick / drop
- Improved zooming on evolution view
- Added more informative tooltip on mouse interaction with the world
- Added setting to swap left and right mouse for world interactions
- Fixed a crash when hovering certain tiles with tunnels in hand
- Now tunnels can be placed only in intracellular zones as intended
- Added center viewport keybind(default: O) in options->controls
- Added reset window position to options->misc
Changed files in this update