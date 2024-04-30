Update 2.5.8 With AI Overhaul and new Blueprints.

In this update we did allot of improvements and fixes to Dinosaurs behaviors. There is still allot of work to be done but we are slowly moving forward with improvements to them. From this update forward we will be consolidating all the official servers to just one official server for players. As we continue to improve Athos we look forward to seeing the community in the game.

Improved Dinosaur AI, dinosaurs will now move and turn to align themselves with the player before they attack a player. This is more realistic than just turning in place.

Converted all inputs to the New Unreal Engine Inputs system.

Dinosaurs will now do damage to NPC's when they attack them.

Fixed saddle slot not showing up on some tamed dinosaurs.

Dinosaur will no longer turn into the player when he get's tamed.

Guard settings on tamed Dinosaurs will now set the dinosaur to follow the player and when the player is attacked it will attack the creature or NPC that Attacked the player.

Added sort options for containers to sort between name, value and amount. It also auto stacks items when sorting.

New Building Blueprints added: Stone Gateway, Stone Gateway Door, Seed Maker.

New Armor Blueprints added: Chainmail Chest, Chainmail Pants, Chainmail Gloves, Chainmail Boots.

New Weapon Blueprint added: Metal Cutlass