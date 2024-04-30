Tempo Spirit Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dancers!

You may have noticed Musa has been quiet for a little while since sharing her last Tempo updates, but we're excited to announce she's back and she's brought some new friends!

Check out the trailer



In this Tempo update we're bringing you:

A brand new environment "Spirit Crosser"

5 unique levels for the new world

5 unique custom-composed thematic tracks for the New World

Adding 35 Steam Achievements to be unlocked

Character customization options that allow you to change your Musa, with certain cosmetics available after completing achievements

4+ customizations for each Musa feature, that's over 20 new unlocks and 70+ possible combinations!

Updated home screen leaderboard UI to display your Top 5 Ranks once you've completed at least 5 levels

We really hope you enjoy this update as much as we enjoyed working on everything, and we look forward to hearing your feedback!

Tempo Dev Team

(some early artwork for fun)

concept v0



concept v1



art pass



achievements

