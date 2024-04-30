Tempo Spirit Update

Dancers!
You may have noticed Musa has been quiet for a little while since sharing her last Tempo updates, but we're excited to announce she's back and she's brought some new friends!
In this Tempo update we're bringing you:
- A brand new environment "Spirit Crosser"
- 5 unique levels for the new world
- 5 unique custom-composed thematic tracks for the New World
- Adding 35 Steam Achievements to be unlocked
- Character customization options that allow you to change your Musa, with certain cosmetics available after completing achievements
- 4+ customizations for each Musa feature, that's over 20 new unlocks and 70+ possible combinations!
- Updated home screen leaderboard UI to display your Top 5 Ranks once you've completed at least 5 levels
We really hope you enjoy this update as much as we enjoyed working on everything, and we look forward to hearing your feedback!
- Tempo Dev Team
(some early artwork for fun)
concept v0
concept v1
art pass
achievements
