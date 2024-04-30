 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR Tempo update for 30 April 2024

Tempo Spirit Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14214856 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dancers!

You may have noticed Musa has been quiet for a little while since sharing her last Tempo updates, but we're excited to announce she's back and she's brought some new friends!

Check out the trailer

In this Tempo update we're bringing you:

  • A brand new environment "Spirit Crosser"
  • 5 unique levels for the new world
  • 5 unique custom-composed thematic tracks for the New World
  • Adding 35 Steam Achievements to be unlocked
  • Character customization options that allow you to change your Musa, with certain cosmetics available after completing achievements
  • 4+ customizations for each Musa feature, that's over 20 new unlocks and 70+ possible combinations!
  • Updated home screen leaderboard UI to display your Top 5 Ranks once you've completed at least 5 levels

We really hope you enjoy this update as much as we enjoyed working on everything, and we look forward to hearing your feedback!

  • Tempo Dev Team

(some early artwork for fun)

concept v0

concept v1

art pass

achievements

Changed depots in v8orv1point4 branch

View more data in app history for build 14214856
Windows English Depot 1445243
Linux Tempo_Linux_Depot Depot 1445245
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link