Wow... It's been a busy 4 and a bit months. But It's finally here!

Are we finished?

Not even close! There's still a ton of content, mechanics, and improvements we have yet to make. But it's about time we opened up to a wider audience to help us create something as close to perfection as we have the time to make.

We hope you enjoy what Fungal Fiefdom has to offer already. If you have any feedback, good or bad, give us a shout on our discord!