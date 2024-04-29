Toaster Arena - 0.7.3 Alpha

This small update introduces some slight improvements while providing bug-fixes to existing systems
Additions
- Added a score counter to the lobby
- Player scores should now be saved for disconnected players
- Added community made skin for revolver Cat's Choice
Changes
- Improvements to replay systems
- Improvements to scoreboard
- Balance changes to juggernaut game mode
- Balance changes to weapons
Bug Fixes
- Fixed looping music tracks on host
