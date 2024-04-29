 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Toaster Arena Playtest update for 29 April 2024

Toaster Arena - 0.7.3 Alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 14214615 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This small update introduces some slight improvements while providing bug-fixes to existing systems

Additions

  • Added a score counter to the lobby
  • Player scores should now be saved for disconnected players
  • Added community made skin for revolver Cat's Choice

Changes

  • Improvements to replay systems
  • Improvements to scoreboard
  • Balance changes to juggernaut game mode
  • Balance changes to weapons

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed looping music tracks on host

Our patrons

Evey single ounce of support helps this project move forwards.

https://patreon.com/ToasterArena?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator&utm_content=copyLink

Join the discord

https://discord.com/invite/tejqXqg894

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2368061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link