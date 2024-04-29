 Skip to content

Mech Tech Playtest update for 29 April 2024

April 29th Patch

· Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Coop Mode Updates

Shops Added!!

Equipment is a new type of upgrade that can be bought in shops.
  • You now earn money after every battle.
  • Equipment can now be bought and attached to your cards.

Other Coop Updates

  • Added more Mech Tech Upgrades.
  • The UI for choosing your path has been updated to show more info
  • Enemies will now also have Tech and Equipment
  • ♫ New Music for the shop ♫
  • Various menu updates
  • Note: equipment art is placeholder

Other Updates

  • New art for Crossing and Mountain maps
  • Lots of bug fixes

