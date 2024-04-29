April 29th Patch

Coop Mode Updates
Shops Added!!
Equipment is a new type of upgrade that can be bought in shops.
- You now earn money after every battle.
- Equipment can now be bought and attached to your cards.
Other Coop Updates
- Added more Mech Tech Upgrades.
- The UI for choosing your path has been updated to show more info
- Enemies will now also have Tech and Equipment
- ♫ New Music for the shop ♫
- Various menu updates
- Note: equipment art is placeholder
Other Updates
- New art for Crossing and Mountain maps
- Lots of bug fixes
Changed files in this update