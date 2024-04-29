Patch Notes - v0.4.1.0

New Drivers:

1.Rise Technologies

Prolonged Erosion: Each subsequent application of [Erosion] extends its duration by 1 second.

Orbital Enhancement: Increases the base damage of [Orbital Strike] by 20% and its stagger effect by 100%.

2.Romani Biosciences

Inspire Flywheel: Upon [On kill], generates a [Flywheel] that orbits the character for 5 seconds, dealing 80% weapon damage to each enemy it hits. Up to 5 [Flywheels] can exist simultaneously.

Dopamine Regulation: Upon [Dodge], increases heavy attack attack speed by 20% for 6 seconds.

3.Foundation Industries

Deep Electric Damage: When [Chain Lightning] hits a [Electrocuted] target, its base damage increases by 10% per [Stacks of Electrocuted].

Short-Circuit Strike: [Lucky Hit]: When attacking a [Electrocuted] target, there is a chance to trigger an additional instance of [Electrocuted] damage.

4.Mirage Media

Self-Annihilation: When a [Digital Projection] expires, it is treated as an [On kill] trigger. This trigger has a 6-second cooldown.

Projection Impact: [Heavy ATK Aug]: There is a 25% chance to create a [Digital Projection] that lasts 8 seconds, inherits 50% of the character's attack power, and attacks automatically. The [Digital Projection] will follow the character's heavy attacks, up to a maximum of 3.

5.Awaken Energy

Potent Injection: Upon hitting an enemy, increases the damage they take from [Ultimate] by 2%, stacking up to 10 layers for 5 seconds.

Energy Buffer: When [Under Shielded], reduces incoming damage by 10%.

Adjusted Drivers:

1.Foundation Industries

Fire Support: Upon [Electrocuted] application, there is a chance to add a laser attack that deals 120% tech damage. Each layer of [Electrocuted] increases the trigger probability by 10%. -> Upon [Electrocuted] application, there is a chance to add a [Magnetic Pulse] that deals 150% tech damage to enemies in a small area. Each layer of [Electrocuted] increases the trigger probability by 10%.

Covering Fire: [30% Lucky Hit]: Upon [Chain Lightning] hit, there is a chance to add a laser attack that deals 120% tech damage. -> [20% Lucky Hit]: Upon [Chain Lightning] hit, there is a chance to add a [Magnetic Pulse] that deals 150% tech damage to enemies in a small area.

Optimizations and Adjustments:

1.Prosthesis Scrapping: Scrapping prostheses will now return a portion of the consumed computing power.

2.Louder Unlock Condition: The single-player completion requirement for unlocking Louder has been changed to single-player or team completion.

3.Controller Targeting: Controller targeting will now prioritize locking onto elite enemies or bosses.

Bullet Obstruction: Bullets will no longer be blocked by corpses.

4.Server Connection Optimization: Server connection has been optimized.

5.Client Performance Optimization: Client performance has been optimized.

6.Louder New Message Indicator: The red dot indicating new messages in Louder has been hidden.

7.Replace Relics Confirmation: When exiting Replace Relics without making any substitutions, a confirmation window will popup.

8.Tech Strike Description Clarification: The description of Tech Strike has been clarified to state that it cannot crit.

9.Simon Normal Attack Skill Description Adjustment: The description of Simon's normal attack skill has been adjusted to clarify that the damage of [Thermal Shot+] is treated as the final hit of the normal attack.

10.Mouse Cursor Optimization: The mouse cursor has been optimized to make it easier to see.

11.Character Clone Sound Effect Optimization: The sound effect for character clones has been optimized to make it less distracting.

12.Reduced Combat Voice Activation Probability: The probability of combat voice lines triggering has been reduced.

13.Particle Effect Optimization: Some particle effects have been optimized and iterated upon.

14.Prosthesis Backpack Display: The Prosthesis Inventory now displays the number of prostheses owned and the Inventory capacity.

15.Prosthesis Inventory Capacity Reached Notification: A notification will now appear when adding prostheses to the Prosthesis Inventory is about to reach the capacity limit.

Bug Fixes:

1.Fixed a bug that caused the story to trigger repeatedly.

2.Fixed a bug that caused Taisuke's Kesa Mark to refund additional resources in the Void Space.

3.Fixed a bug that prevented controllers from opening damage statistics in Team Matches.

4.Fixed a bug that caused the icon to display incorrectly when scrapping prostheses.

5.Fixed a bug that caused loot to drop in specific locations during team play.

6.Fixed an issue that caused some bosses to become unresponsive.

7.Fixed a bug that allowed players to use shortcuts on the login screen.

8.Fixed a bug that caused team completion scores to not refresh immediately on the team page.

9.Fixed a bug that caused Tenacity Break consumables to drop abnormally.

10.Fixed a bug that caused an abnormal amount of Erosion to be added to Orbital Strike."