Patch Notes - v0.4.1.0

New Drivers:
1.Rise Technologies
Prolonged Erosion: Each subsequent application of [Erosion] extends its duration by 1 second.
Orbital Enhancement: Increases the base damage of [Orbital Strike] by 20% and its stagger effect by 100%.
2.Romani Biosciences
Inspire Flywheel: Upon [On kill], generates a [Flywheel] that orbits the character for 5 seconds, dealing 80% weapon damage to each enemy it hits. Up to 5 [Flywheels] can exist simultaneously.
Dopamine Regulation: Upon [Dodge], increases heavy attack attack speed by 20% for 6 seconds.
3.Foundation Industries
Deep Electric Damage: When [Chain Lightning] hits a [Electrocuted] target, its base damage increases by 10% per [Stacks of Electrocuted].
Short-Circuit Strike: [Lucky Hit]: When attacking a [Electrocuted] target, there is a chance to trigger an additional instance of [Electrocuted] damage.
4.Mirage Media
Self-Annihilation: When a [Digital Projection] expires, it is treated as an [On kill] trigger. This trigger has a 6-second cooldown.
Projection Impact: [Heavy ATK Aug]: There is a 25% chance to create a [Digital Projection] that lasts 8 seconds, inherits 50% of the character's attack power, and attacks automatically. The [Digital Projection] will follow the character's heavy attacks, up to a maximum of 3.
5.Awaken Energy
Potent Injection: Upon hitting an enemy, increases the damage they take from [Ultimate] by 2%, stacking up to 10 layers for 5 seconds.
Energy Buffer: When [Under Shielded], reduces incoming damage by 10%.
Adjusted Drivers:
1.Foundation Industries
Fire Support: Upon [Electrocuted] application, there is a chance to add a laser attack that deals 120% tech damage. Each layer of [Electrocuted] increases the trigger probability by 10%. -> Upon [Electrocuted] application, there is a chance to add a [Magnetic Pulse] that deals 150% tech damage to enemies in a small area. Each layer of [Electrocuted] increases the trigger probability by 10%.
Covering Fire: [30% Lucky Hit]: Upon [Chain Lightning] hit, there is a chance to add a laser attack that deals 120% tech damage. -> [20% Lucky Hit]: Upon [Chain Lightning] hit, there is a chance to add a [Magnetic Pulse] that deals 150% tech damage to enemies in a small area.
Optimizations and Adjustments:
1.Prosthesis Scrapping: Scrapping prostheses will now return a portion of the consumed computing power.
2.Louder Unlock Condition: The single-player completion requirement for unlocking Louder has been changed to single-player or team completion.
3.Controller Targeting: Controller targeting will now prioritize locking onto elite enemies or bosses.
Bullet Obstruction: Bullets will no longer be blocked by corpses.
4.Server Connection Optimization: Server connection has been optimized.
5.Client Performance Optimization: Client performance has been optimized.
6.Louder New Message Indicator: The red dot indicating new messages in Louder has been hidden.
7.Replace Relics Confirmation: When exiting Replace Relics without making any substitutions, a confirmation window will popup.
8.Tech Strike Description Clarification: The description of Tech Strike has been clarified to state that it cannot crit.
9.Simon Normal Attack Skill Description Adjustment: The description of Simon's normal attack skill has been adjusted to clarify that the damage of [Thermal Shot+] is treated as the final hit of the normal attack.
10.Mouse Cursor Optimization: The mouse cursor has been optimized to make it easier to see.
11.Character Clone Sound Effect Optimization: The sound effect for character clones has been optimized to make it less distracting.
12.Reduced Combat Voice Activation Probability: The probability of combat voice lines triggering has been reduced.
13.Particle Effect Optimization: Some particle effects have been optimized and iterated upon.
14.Prosthesis Backpack Display: The Prosthesis Inventory now displays the number of prostheses owned and the Inventory capacity.
15.Prosthesis Inventory Capacity Reached Notification: A notification will now appear when adding prostheses to the Prosthesis Inventory is about to reach the capacity limit.
Bug Fixes:
1.Fixed a bug that caused the story to trigger repeatedly.
2.Fixed a bug that caused Taisuke's Kesa Mark to refund additional resources in the Void Space.
3.Fixed a bug that prevented controllers from opening damage statistics in Team Matches.
4.Fixed a bug that caused the icon to display incorrectly when scrapping prostheses.
5.Fixed a bug that caused loot to drop in specific locations during team play.
6.Fixed an issue that caused some bosses to become unresponsive.
7.Fixed a bug that allowed players to use shortcuts on the login screen.
8.Fixed a bug that caused team completion scores to not refresh immediately on the team page.
9.Fixed a bug that caused Tenacity Break consumables to drop abnormally.
10.Fixed a bug that caused an abnormal amount of Erosion to be added to Orbital Strike."
