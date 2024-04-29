 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 29 April 2024

Combat rework update

Share · View all patches · Build 14214326 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. 3 classes split into 12, with new passive skills, rebalance, and GFX update on half of active skills. Added undo button
  2. General UI improvements around action bar, experience bar more visible.
  3. Ragdolls in combat on death.
  4. Five times increased character movement acceleration for easier controls.
  5. Weapon trail in melee combat
  6. Smoother camera shake
  7. Game settings option to enable and show player health bar over character head.
  8. New sounds in combat
  9. Icon to enable action bar directly through UI.
  10. Bow combat animation improvements
  11. New spell selection tooltip and new mastery UI
  12. Players now can combine classes and skills are more independent on weapons
  13. Tooltips, help page, intro page, and others are updated to reflect new skills
  14. Updated rings to support mastery update
  15. Added code and messages to support transition from old to new skills
  16. Fixed floating precision issue which caused problems with navigation in dungeons and underworld
  17. Fixed some graphical issues which caused ground textures to show in worse resolution on high settings

Changed files in this update

Depot 2115591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link