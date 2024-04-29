- 3 classes split into 12, with new passive skills, rebalance, and GFX update on half of active skills. Added undo button
- General UI improvements around action bar, experience bar more visible.
- Ragdolls in combat on death.
- Five times increased character movement acceleration for easier controls.
- Weapon trail in melee combat
- Smoother camera shake
- Game settings option to enable and show player health bar over character head.
- New sounds in combat
- Icon to enable action bar directly through UI.
- Bow combat animation improvements
- New spell selection tooltip and new mastery UI
- Players now can combine classes and skills are more independent on weapons
- Tooltips, help page, intro page, and others are updated to reflect new skills
- Updated rings to support mastery update
- Added code and messages to support transition from old to new skills
- Fixed floating precision issue which caused problems with navigation in dungeons and underworld
- Fixed some graphical issues which caused ground textures to show in worse resolution on high settings
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 29 April 2024
Combat rework update
