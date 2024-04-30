- Fixed disappearing mountain waypoints (also fixed for existing savegames).
- Fixed first waypoint outside the village sometimes being blocked by a giant tree (also fixed for existing savegames).
- Added an extra quest step to build delivery chests to the first quests that require them.
- Fixed "Sticks & Stones" achievement not unlocking (also fixed for existing savegames).
- Fixed another possible crash with player markers.
- Fixed an issue "Connection Error" due to the EOS cache folder being on a network drive. In case of a "Connection Lost" error, restarting Steam might help.
Oddsparks Patch Notes (v0.1.S18208)
