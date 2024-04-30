 Skip to content

Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure update for 30 April 2024

Oddsparks Patch Notes (v0.1.S18208)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed disappearing mountain waypoints (also fixed for existing savegames).
  • Fixed first waypoint outside the village sometimes being blocked by a giant tree (also fixed for existing savegames).
  • Added an extra quest step to build delivery chests to the first quests that require them.
  • Fixed "Sticks & Stones" achievement not unlocking (also fixed for existing savegames).
  • Fixed another possible crash with player markers.
  • Fixed an issue "Connection Error" due to the EOS cache folder being on a network drive. In case of a "Connection Lost" error, restarting Steam might help.

