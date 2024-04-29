Massive Update for BoltBreak 1

Calling all heroes,
Pretty much everything has changed in this update, I will list the changes below.
- New graphics on all maps.
- New menu scene with skin selection, new settings, and changed positions of menu items such as upgrades.
- Flight has been removed and replaced with improved speedster movement.
- 3 new enemies coming from BoltBreak 2 have been added including Mirage (speedster), Skullcrusher(Strength tank enemy), and Viper(warrior enemy).
- New online leaderboards so you can share your high score with friends and other players around the world.
- Multiple hours of new content with a 100-wave content system.
- All of the sound design has been overhauled.
- Dynamic camera animations on the player.
- Improved VFX on all abilities.
- Numerous bug fixes.
- Upgrades have been moved to the paused menu instead of the main menu for in game access.
- Controller is now supported in menus and gameplay.
- The numerous keybindings for each power has been replaced by a power wheel and all powers are now bound to left click on KBM and Right trigger on gamepad.
- All new animations for everything in the game.
- 10% smaller file size due to improved file storage optimization techniques.
If you played this before then I recommend playing it again with all of the new changes and content as the game is very different now.
Changed files in this update