Massive Update for BoltBreak 1

Calling all heroes,

Pretty much everything has changed in this update, I will list the changes below.

New graphics on all maps. New menu scene with skin selection, new settings, and changed positions of menu items such as upgrades. Flight has been removed and replaced with improved speedster movement. 3 new enemies coming from BoltBreak 2 have been added including Mirage (speedster), Skullcrusher(Strength tank enemy), and Viper(warrior enemy). New online leaderboards so you can share your high score with friends and other players around the world. Multiple hours of new content with a 100-wave content system. All of the sound design has been overhauled. Dynamic camera animations on the player. Improved VFX on all abilities. Numerous bug fixes. Upgrades have been moved to the paused menu instead of the main menu for in game access. Controller is now supported in menus and gameplay. The numerous keybindings for each power has been replaced by a power wheel and all powers are now bound to left click on KBM and Right trigger on gamepad. All new animations for everything in the game. 10% smaller file size due to improved file storage optimization techniques.

If you played this before then I recommend playing it again with all of the new changes and content as the game is very different now.