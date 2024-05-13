Space Engineers: Signal

Hello, Engineers!

The new Signal update is here! “Signal” lays the foundation for a new era of Space Engineers. 2024 will be a year of exploration, battle, and survival. This update focuses on our framework for a new standard in player versus environment.

Signal adds new choices to your creative arsenal with new blocks, specifically created for this occasion. With this new set of blocks, your remote automation can act with an entirely new level of autonomy. Where the wildly popular “Automatons” update added remote mining operations, automated drones, welding assistants and so much more, “Signal” empowers these systems to communicate! Reactive updates, straight-to-chat, as well as complex systems communicating over multiple ships, stations, or any combination are now possible!

Get live chat updates from your remote satellite array, mining drone fleet, or automated defense sentinels in Signal!

Please join us in 2024 as we explore Space Engineers like never before. We can’t wait to see what you create!

Features

Scenario selection menu overhaul for Steam Version and XBOX/Microsoft Store

New Red Ship Starting Scenario (Quick Start) / Quick Start button in Main Menu

Death and Respawn improvements (A Reason for your death, Cryopod death message)

Added reload bar for static weapons

New NPC Grid Claiming

Reputation System Rebalance

Improving performance of NPC Grids

Improvements to Cargo Ship flight paths

Added warning notifications when grinding Components to Scrap

Block info/stats improvements (charge efficiency, production blocks)

Cargo Container Destruction improvements, Temporary Containers

Disabled scrap item spawning from damaged blocks by default in new Worlds

Non-unique items can be stacked in the inventory

Adjustment to Tree collisions

Lightning damage disabled by default for worlds

Improvements to F1 help screen

Npc changes, modding (possibility to spawn paired loot in container), Drone Spawning Improvements, New Loot Container Options

Added new Blocks - Base Game

Broadcast Controller (1 block, L + S grid)

Action Relay (1 block, L + S grid)

Additional Round Armor Panels (4 blocks, L grid + 4 blocks, S grid)

Compact Antenna (1 block, L grid)

Added Content to existing DLCs:

Scaffolding (4 blocks, L grid) (added to Deco Pack 3)

9 music note sheets, concert version of in-game soundtrack (added to Deluxe Edition)

Signal Pack

Truss Set (7 blocks, L grid + 2 blocks S grid) Truss Light - S + L grid Truss Pillar - S + L grid Truss Pillar Diagonal - L grid Truss Pillar Offset - L grid Truss Pillar T - L grid Truss Pillar X - L grid Truss Decoy - L grid

Corridor Blocks (8 blocks, L grid) Corridor - L grid Corridor Corner - L grid Corridor Double Windowed Sides - L grid Corridor Light - L grid Corridor T Intersection - L grid Corridor Windowed Roof - L grid Corridor Windowed Side - L grid Corridor X Intersection - L grid

Narrow Corridor (1 block, L grid)

Narrow Corridor Stowage (1 block, L grid)

Narrow Door (2 blocks, L grid)

Inset Walls Set (6 blocks, L grid) Inset Wall - L grid Inset Wall Corner - L grid Inset Wall Corner Inv. - L grid Inset Wall Diagonal - L grid Inset Wall Light - L grid Inset Wall Pillar - L grid

Decorative Console Blocks (5 blocks, L grid + 5 blocks, S grid) Console Module - S + L grid Console Module Buttons - S + L grid Console Module Corner - S + L grid Console Module Corner Inv. - S + L grid Console Module LCD - S + L grid

Bay Windows Set (5 blocks, L grid + 4 blocks, S grid) Bay Window - S + L grid Bay Window Corner - S + L grid Bay Window Dome - S + L grid Bay Window End - S + L grid Bay Window Railing - L grid

9 Tracks added to Jukebox Approaching the Start [concert version] The Dust A New Dawn Liftoff [concert version] Uncharted Territory [concert version] Fight Like One [concert version] Warfare Trailer [live] Out of Early Access [live] We Are Engineers



Official Blueprints

Fixes & Improvements

Changed ModAPI behavior for mechanical blocks to accept Attach/Detach only once per tick

Fixed an issue where pixelated flickering would appear near large amount of light sources

Fixed a crash when grinding down a parachute hatch at the moment of it being deployed

Fixed an issue where clicking View (Camera block, etc...) when remotely connected to a grid beyond sync distance would kick you to spectator

Fixed an issue where NPCs would fall through the planet upon death

Changed Admin teleport behavior using Ctrl+Space when seated in a station. Character will be unseated and then teleported. Dynamic grid and character behavior unchanged

Fixed an issue where "Target is out of range" would appear even to other players not currently trying to lock a target on DS

Fixed an issue where trees would fly away after cutting them down

Changed hand drill behavior so that at most 15 floating ore objects spawn from single voxel change, floating ores over this number are combined into bigger chunks

Fixed an issue where the first world in the list would get published instead of the one selected by controller

Fixed an issue where the deployed parachute would still slow the grid down even after the block was ground down into construction stage

Fixed an issue where the AI Offensive block would get stuck in an unresponsive state while shooting

Fixed an issue where a drone would forget "Flee to" GPS on DS

Fixed an issue where a conveyor line to Hydrogen Tank would not get interrupted even when part of it was ground to construction stage

Fixed an issue where a Hydrogen Tank would not fill up when the conveyor connection was built in Survival

Fixed an issue where an alarm in Space Standoff would remain active with a dead enemy character in the area

Fixed an issue where the removal of an item from Build Planner queue was prevented by the selection of an N/A blockvariant

Fixed an issue where a Sensor block would fail to detect manually placed asteroids

Fixed an issue where a Connector status would get desynchronized and appear unlocked for some and locked for others on DS

Fixed an issue where copypasting Body location GPS would try converting the date and time into coordinates

Fixed an issue where player would get kicked from DS after trying to weld projection too fast

Fixed an issue where spherical safe zones would fail to identify what is and what isnt contained in the field

Fixed an issue where ModAPI IMyTurretControlBlock.Target returned itself

Fixed an issue where graphical artifacts appeared when weather was present due to precision loss

Fixed an issue where safe zone would reject and continue rejecting a grid, accelerating it to max speed

Fixed an issue where Idle movement would not work for Searchlight in MP

Fixed a crash when attempting to crush a grid with another grid

Fixed an issue where a turned off Sensor would still visualize the Show sensor field range

Fixed an issue where a character would jump low and near in low artificial gravity

Fixed an issue where the Day duration slider and description in Advanced world settings would break visually

Fixed an issue where the info about Help keybinding would not change on the HUD when key was rebound

Fixed an issue where NPCs would not be able to follow player onto a ramp of sufficient height and elevation

Fixed an issue where NPCs would get stuck on steep surfaces or could not follow player near trees

Changed NPC behavior when they cannot reach a target to wander around instead of stopping and waiting

Fixed an issue where turning off Saberoids/Spiders on DS would not make them despawn

Fixed an issue with Z-fighting on the small grid oxygen tank

Fixed an issue where a copied Rocket turret in combat would continue actively shooting after pasting without having a target

Fixed an issue where block's destroy particles would not scale with its dimensions

Fixed Enable drones and Enable voxel hand toggles in Advanced World Settings not having a tooltip

Fixed an issue where lootable NPCs would not be displaying their names when highlighted

Fixed an issue where the muzzle flash particle would look as a 1 pixel wide line above the iron sights when in that mode by adding support for ironsight particle

Fixed an issue where NPCs would stop their AI after reloading a save

Fixed an issue where a ship would have trouble orientating itself along recorded path in gravity

Fixed an issue where a server could start with a 3rd party generated or incorrect password salt causing connecting Clients to crash on join

Fixed an issue where one of the Mission Briefing datapads in the Space Standoff would contain old version of the text

Fixed an issue where the Space Credits icon would not be displayed in economy screens on PlayStation

Fixed an issue where the direction of shooting would follow the decoupled crosshair in 3rd person and not the direction the character and weapon was facing on DS

Fixed an issue with Z-fighting on the Inset Bed block

Fixed an issue where all Barrel blocks would be under Block Weapons tab. Explosive Barrel moved under Warheads, others moved to Cargo section

Fixed an issue where Assault turrets would continue to spin after being turned off during idle movement

Fixed an issue where LCDs would be too bright, causing the text to be harder to read

Fixed an issue where UI opacity could be set too low, preventing the player from seeing completely

Fixed an issue where Willis Duct Light would have incorrect research dependency

Fixed an issue where Small grid Railgun collision models would be too large

Fixed an issue where ModAPI for IMyExhaust, IMyPowerProducer and IMyReactor interfaces would extend the in-game variants

Fixed an issue where h2/o2 Generator would mirror incorrectly

Fixed an issue where a newly added item to a Jukebox playlist would advance the Jukebox UI to the last song but still remain playing the current one

Fixed an issue where Event Controller would forget assigned blocks on paste on DS

Fixed an issue where ModSDK tools ModelViewer and BehaviorTree would produce an exception on startup

Support Site Fixes

Fixed a crash when deleting a cargo filled with non-stackable items

Fixed a crash when splitting a grid with an LCD in a construction stage

Fixed a crash when Event Controller was set up to attach/detach a mechanical block top part at the same time

Fixed a crash when a Connector would try to repeatedly attach or detach while already attaching/detaching

Fixed an issue where the upper parts of an o2/h2 Generator would not have mountpoints

Fixed an issue where the collisions of small grid Autocannon and Assault cannon turrets would be too large

Fixed an issue where the Custom Turret Controller would forget assigned weapons and settings after grid split/merge

Fixed an issue where the Pirate Base on the Moon would spawn drones with Atmospheric thrusters

Fixed an issue where an LCD with too long of a text would freeze or crash the game. Now text max 65k characters long. Title max 512 characters.

Fixed an issue where a CTC powered rocket launchers would not lead a target

Fixed an issue where small grid Small Connector was able to connect from the sides

Fixed an issue where an assigned toolbar action would work even through a physical connection like Landing gear instead of logical like Connector

Fixed an issue where it was possible to receive an invite dialog from a multiplayer game other than SE, resulting in an error

Fixed an issue where CTC selected weapons would not persist through save/restart on DS

Fixed an issue where an AI offensive block with intercept would be prevented from retargetting by collision avoidance

Fixed an issue where an AI recorder would not trigger setup actions at the waypoints

Fixed an issue where the time to target lock was too long. When the target is a grid, the locking time is 5 seconds down from 10 seconds.

Fixed an issue where purple texture would get used on voxels after changing graphics settings

Fixed an issue where Alt+mouse camera control would not work when controlling CTC

Fixed an issue where Preserve aspect ratio would not work on curved LCDs

Fixed a crash when entering a cockpit with specific toolbar setup

Fixed an issue where it was impossible to access interactive elements of other blocks obscured by the Holo LCD

Fixed an issue where it would spawn players under the ground if the spawn point was embedded in voxel

Fixed an issue where AI offensive block would lose assigned weapons on grid split

Fixed a crash when a missile type projectile hit a door subpart while mid open/close

Fixed an issue where the Flare launcher had an incorrect dummy

Fixed an issue where the the Safezone would incorrectly determine if something was in or not

Fixed an issue where a character in jetpack on a DS would start copying rotation of a nearby spinning grid

Fixed an issue where the small grid Rocket turret would have a hole in its model

Fixed an issue where the displayed mass of a grid would not update on change due to the calculation not taking multipliers into account

Fixed an issue where the UV textures on the ladder block decals would not be correct

Fixed an issue where small grid Landing gear collision models would be too large

Fixed an issue in the Industrial cockpit model

Fixed an issue where large grid Connector collision models would be too large

Fixed an issue where small grid Ship drill collision models would be too large

Fixed an issue where Oxygen farm collision models would be too large

Fixed an issue where small grid Rotor collision models would be too large

Fixed an issue where small grid Advanced Rotor collision models would be too large

Fixed an issue where Ship Welder model would have a see-thru seam around the conveyor port

Fixed an issue where {player_count} in server Motd would count NPCs as players

Fixed an issue where the Medical room block had incorrect mounpoints

Fixed an issue where the grid would explode after attaching it to a fallen tree with a Landing gear

Fixed an issue where the large grid Ship welder was not able to touch the conveyor with its conveyor port

Fixed an issue where the Oxygen farm model was not able to touch the conveyor with its conveyor port

Fixed an issue where hydrogen would not flow through sorters in the oposite way

Fixed an issue where the AI blocks would not calculate with the mass of subgrids as well

Fixed an issue where NPCs would attack through closed doors

Fixed an issue where a Beacon would interfere with Remote control and remote connection to a grid

Fixed an issue where the base of a large grid Antenna was not centered

Fixed an issue where Large oxygen tank conveyor port models would intersect with conveyor lines a bit

Fixed an issue where large grid Large cargo container conveyor ports would not touch with other connected blocks

Fixed an issue where the small grid Gyroscope would appear to levitate above the surface

Fixed an issue where Jump drive had holes in its model

Fixed an issue where smal grid Small cargo models would not visually connect

Fixed an issue where Ion thruster models did not visually connect

Fixed an issue where Atmospheric thruster model would have a gap in it

Fixed an issue where Programmable block API for Laser antenna was not working

Fixed an issue where the Offset door collision models would be too large

Fixed an issue where filled gas Tanks would show damage effects after being ground below functional

Fixed an issue where the Chat spam protection would time out even Admins

Fixed an issue where the scrollable server Player list would not fit all players

Fixed an issue where Aquarium bubbles would show and animate in projections

Fixed an issue where Inset couch would mirror incorrectly

Fixed an issue where the Sensor block would not be able to detect players laying in beds

Fixed an issue where the small grid Beacon did not require radio components to be functional

Fixed an issue where the Pillar model construction stages were rotated by 90 degrees

Fixed an issue where the player would not be informed that they are unable to spawn outside of the world size limit

Fixed an issue where Alt+MMB would allow for items to pass through sorters the wrong way

Fixed an issue where Solar panels either worked when they shouldn't or did not work when they should

Fixed an issue where left CTRL would get ignored for crouching in localised languages, right CTRL would always be ignored when key was bound to it

Fixed an issue where small grid Blast door edge collision models would be too large

Fixed an issue where AI blocks would be ignored in the power priority rankings and lose power

Fixed an issue where a multiplayer lobby would fail to download specific mods

Fixed an issue where control of a remote grid would not persist through save/restart of a server

Fixed an issue where a Piston would not allow other Pistons being placed around it

Fixed an issue where a Drone collision avoidance would try to avoid its own subgrids and refuse to fly to Waypoints

Fixed an issue where there would be less planetary boulder spawning

Fixed an issue where AI Offensive block would continue shooting even after target was destroyed

Fixed an issue where it would not be possible to place a block onto the top part of a piston placed horizontally on a surface

Fixed an issue where sounds would be almost inaudible in the right channel of a Stereo setup

Fixed an issue where a leftover Debug Draw would appear when target pattern was set to hit and run on AI Offensive block

Fixed an issue where AI recorder would name waypoints differently in the Detailinfo than in the Waypoints list

Fixed an issue where Offensive word filter would try to protect player even in non-shareable areas of the UI

What’s Next

We have so much more to explore!

In our next update, 1.205, we are going to go BIG!

New resources

New end-game blocks

We take a deep dive into PVE encounters

And we begin exploring exploration

Stay up to date with the latest developments by signing up to our Newsletter. Get a sneak peek, every month, at what the future holds!

[url=https://www.keenswh.com/newsletter]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//5134093/c09f8d93137a1c90f7f358d8a4ac233929e6e28c.jpg)

[/url]