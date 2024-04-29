 Skip to content

How To Hack In? update for 29 April 2024

Update 30/04/2024 - Version 0.2.20

Share · View all patches · Build 14214236 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, unfortunately with 0.2.19 I have introduced some regression. I had good intentions, but was too much in a hurry and made mistakes.
The regression was following:

  • duplicated web pages with urls: "chatter.hthi/tag/job", "wifi-comparison.hthi", "stock-market.hthi", "themes.hcom", "hidden-wiki.onion", when searching with finder
  • stock market was broken

This patch is fixing all above issues. Duplicated pages are removed, and in-game stock market is restored and operational.

For the save files, if game started new game instead of loading your profile, please check this announcement: https://steamcommunity.com/games/1199830/announcements/detail/4179979397376958958

