Minishoot' Adventures update for 29 April 2024

Whoops "map won't stop beeping" fixed.

Minishoot' Adventures update for 29 April 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you scanned the map, it would start beeping again where the map piece used to be. That should be fixed! Sorry for the confusion ^^'

Thanks for the fast reports!

Argl

