Krimson Update 1

Hey everyone!

I have two news today!

fixes:

Fixed the achievements

Made some adjustments to collision boxes in level 424 and 212

The "Finish Circle X without dying" Achievements have been reworked so now you can play each level of each circle separately and when you've done them all without dying, you'll get the achievement. You can see which levels you've finished without dying in the "Player Info" in the main menu.

Other minor bug fixes

Let me know if there are any issues with this update in the [discord server](discord.gg/yR4xkkZ)

Now to the other news

OST now available on BandCamp!

As some of you mentioned, not everyone is comfortable with steam in regards to OST, so I published it on a more traditional music platform. Get it here!