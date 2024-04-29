Update Alpha 0.0.2

Hello to everybody,

So I made a lot of fixes and improvements.

Added:

More trees, resources and a few buildings. I still kept the burned area.

Zones: Prohibition of buildings for buildings from the history of mankind. For those who want peace, I have prepared a few islands for them to inhabit. It has the raw materials for development there.

Safe Zone:

In the center of the map is a huge hangar. There will be a shopping center. You are safe there.

I still have plans for this place and it's not finished. At least I threw a merchant into that void.

But his business offer is poor now. I'm working on a sales list. Make suggestions as to what the currency will be.

Buy sell ratios etc. Thanks.

Multiple zones where enemies or monsters spawn. (Mutants.)

HUD

Added current weather information. You know exactly what the weather is like and the temperature too.

It affects sea level and floods or droughts.

You can start local servers directly in the game - It is not a dedicated server - Reserved.

I turned on Nanite and the sky is no longer 2D. AMD FSR 3.0 support incl. AI image generation.

Fixed:

The sea already fully supports multiplayer. The client knows the correct water level. He knows her height.

The server remembers and stores the level height. Always load the last one.

I set variable weather but also so that there are floods and then drought again.

But there is a chance for the weather and the mood of the server. Who knows if there will be drought or eternal floods.

An enemy with a bat or claws already causes damage and kicks to your ass on the server.

I fixed the bug by walking in place and in the air. It's alright.

I increased the health of buildings and objects.

I fixed the light in the fireplace.

Fixed the Stamina consumption. (Stamina-Breath-Energy)

Mistakes:

Enter

When you press ENTER, you crouch permanently.

Can be canceled with L-CTRL

Abyss in the rock

There are a few places on the map where if you climb a rock you can sink in up to your waist.

Please take a picture of the position where it was and send it to Discord. But this applies to all errors that occur.

You can send it to me on Discord.

A couple of objects are untextured. I'm working on a fix.

Here is Discord to solve the problem.

Discord

Here is the 0.0.2 Dedicated server.

PostApo - Dedicated Server 0.0.2

Thank you and have a great time.

We are at the beginning and it is a playtest please.

FussyCraft