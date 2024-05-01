Update 1.24

Share · View all patches · Build 14213894 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 17:52:09 UTC by Wendy

A smaller hotfix patch as we try to sort out some of the bigger issues.

Patch notes:

Optimized memory performance, memory crashes should be much less frequent

Made the 'Perform Rotbloom' objective at the Healed Self checkpoint less confusing.

Fixed a bug involving being unable to select some chapter 3 checkpoints after making keepsake progress

Billie should no longer kill you after [spoiler]becoming your friend[/spoiler]

We are still paying close attention to bug reports, more patches are on their way!

Bug Reporting

As always, if you encounter any bugs or issues, please let us know in the pinned Bug Reporting Discussion thread

or let us know on DreadXPs Discord server https://discord.gg/6gQtG7NN

Lastly, leave a review for Sucker For Love: Date To Die For, and let us know what you think!