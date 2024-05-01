Update 1.24

A smaller hotfix patch as we try to sort out some of the bigger issues.
Patch notes:
-
Optimized memory performance, memory crashes should be much less frequent
-
Made the 'Perform Rotbloom' objective at the Healed Self checkpoint less confusing.
-
Fixed a bug involving being unable to select some chapter 3 checkpoints after making keepsake progress
-
Billie should no longer kill you after [spoiler]becoming your friend[/spoiler]
We are still paying close attention to bug reports, more patches are on their way!
---_
