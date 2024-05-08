Early Access Release! What now?

The Early Access has finally launched! Thank you to everyone who is checking it out or considering.

The version you see right now was developed by 4 developers, Pauline Lechler, Emil Altan, Marianna Keim and me, Lemon Pohl.

While Marianna Keim has decided to leave our Development Team, our total numbers have doubled as Hakon Wind, Ken Sudermann, Leonie Droege, Maurizio Cavallo and Lucy Gebken have joined our ranks to work on any future versions of the game (they are already working on it and have come up with some very quick results).

Together, we are currently working on further Arcade Games as well as a Decorating Feature for the 3D Hub.

In detail, our plans are:

Version 1.0: Early-Access Release - This is where we are right now! :)

Play 3 distinct Arcade Games with special Ghost Twists that turn their principle on its head

Use the tickets you earn by playing these games to acquire Hats or Helmets for the Ghost

Experience the story of connecting to the Ghost and solving the final

Version 1.01: Week One Patch

Several new and improved models and textures for Arcade Machines

Casual-Mode: Toggle on save-points for the Arcade Games right from the Escape Menu

Critical Bugfixes

Version 1.1: Hall Features

New decorations, models and further prettier textures

Playable Air Hockey Minigame!

Bugfixes

Version 1.2: Story - Part 1

Discover 3 items hidden around the Arcade that dive into the backstory of the Ghost and what his unfinished business is

Version 1.3: Interactive Dialogue

Completely rewritten dialogue

Pick-and-choose from different dialogue response options

End up with different bonds depending on what you picked

Version 1.4: Story Part 2

Discover 4 additional items that flesh out and round up the story, allowing for a new dialogue option with the Ghost

Version 2.0: Happy Hall Designer

Acquire furniture, texture-sets, figurines and more from the Ticket-Shop

Place them anywhere you want to

Version 2.1: 2 New Arcade-Games

Arcade Game: Bike Slide

Arcade Game: Sheepy Runs!

Version 2.2: Hall Features

Playable Claw Machine Minigame!

Playable Basketball-Hoop Minigame!

Version 3.0: FULL RELEASE