Early Access Release! What now?

The Early Access has finally launched! Thank you to everyone who is checking it out or considering.
The version you see right now was developed by 4 developers, Pauline Lechler, Emil Altan, Marianna Keim and me, Lemon Pohl.
While Marianna Keim has decided to leave our Development Team, our total numbers have doubled as Hakon Wind, Ken Sudermann, Leonie Droege, Maurizio Cavallo and Lucy Gebken have joined our ranks to work on any future versions of the game (they are already working on it and have come up with some very quick results).
Together, we are currently working on further Arcade Games as well as a Decorating Feature for the 3D Hub.
In detail, our plans are:
Version 1.0: Early-Access Release - This is where we are right now! :)
Play 3 distinct Arcade Games with special Ghost Twists that turn their principle on its head
Use the tickets you earn by playing these games to acquire Hats or Helmets for the Ghost
Experience the story of connecting to the Ghost and solving the final
Version 1.01: Week One Patch
- Several new and improved models and textures for Arcade Machines
- Casual-Mode: Toggle on save-points for the Arcade Games right from the Escape Menu
- Critical Bugfixes
Version 1.1: Hall Features
- New decorations, models and further prettier textures
- Playable Air Hockey Minigame!
- Bugfixes
Version 1.2: Story - Part 1
- Discover 3 items hidden around the Arcade that dive into the backstory of the Ghost and what his unfinished business is
Version 1.3: Interactive Dialogue
- Completely rewritten dialogue
- Pick-and-choose from different dialogue response options
- End up with different bonds depending on what you picked
Version 1.4: Story Part 2
- Discover 4 additional items that flesh out and round up the story, allowing for a new dialogue option with the Ghost
Version 2.0: Happy Hall Designer
- Acquire furniture, texture-sets, figurines and more from the Ticket-Shop
- Place them anywhere you want to
Version 2.1: 2 New Arcade-Games
- Arcade Game: Bike Slide
- Arcade Game: Sheepy Runs!
Version 2.2: Hall Features
- Playable Claw Machine Minigame!
- Playable Basketball-Hoop Minigame!
Version 3.0: FULL RELEASE
- 2 New Arcade Games (Robot Time, Defender of Plushville)
- Pick-and-choose the order in which you play Arcade Games!
- Explore even more figurines, plushies and texture sets!