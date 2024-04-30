 Skip to content

そろそろ寿司を食べないと死ぬぜ！ユニバース update for 30 April 2024

Ver.1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14213849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New element “DX Course Information Center” has been added.
*This update does not change anything related to the difficulty level of the game.

