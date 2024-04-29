The Clown's Forest Version 1.3.0 (Voice Acting Update) change log

The final content update for The Clown's Forest is now out!

Here is the change log on what is new in this update!

Added: Voice Acting

Added: Darkness Difficulty

Added: a new achievement

Added: new main menu

Added: new map details

Added: new title card

Changed: Updated layouts of some rooms

Changed: wall styles in the manor

Changed: music to be more custom made

Changed: item pick up sound to a custom made one

Changed: footstep sounds to custom made ones

Changed: dialog to fit voice lines

Changed: replaced some splash screens

Changed: changed game application icon

Temporarily removed: true ending cutscene

Fixed: fire being static in cutscenes

Fixed: collision issues

Fixed: spelling mistakes

Fixed: missing tiles

Thank you everyone for being patient on this update!

The only updates for this game from now will be any potential patches if there are bugs I missed in development and testing.