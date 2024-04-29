 Skip to content

MAJOR The Clown's Forest update for 29 April 2024

The Clown's Forest Version 1.3.0 (Voice Acting Update) change log

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The final content update for The Clown's Forest is now out!
Here is the change log on what is new in this update!

  • Added: Voice Acting
  • Added: Darkness Difficulty
  • Added: a new achievement
  • Added: new main menu
  • Added: new map details
  • Added: new title card
  • Changed: Updated layouts of some rooms
  • Changed: wall styles in the manor
  • Changed: music to be more custom made
  • Changed: item pick up sound to a custom made one
  • Changed: footstep sounds to custom made ones
  • Changed: dialog to fit voice lines
  • Changed: replaced some splash screens
  • Changed: changed game application icon
  • Temporarily removed: true ending cutscene
  • Fixed: fire being static in cutscenes
  • Fixed: collision issues
  • Fixed: spelling mistakes
  • Fixed: missing tiles

Thank you everyone for being patient on this update!

The only updates for this game from now will be any potential patches if there are bugs I missed in development and testing.

