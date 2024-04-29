 Skip to content

יום פתוח update for 29 April 2024

פסח נגמר, אפיקומן נשאר

Build 14213649 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

פסח מאחורינו וכך גם הגרסה המיוחדת של המשחק עם התפריט ברוח החג.
האפיקומן נשאר (וגם האצ'יבמנט שהוא פותח) וכמובן כל התוכן החדש שעלה לפני פסח נשאר גם כן.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Open Day Content Depot 1029651
  • Loading history…
