פסח מאחורינו וכך גם הגרסה המיוחדת של המשחק עם התפריט ברוח החג.
האפיקומן נשאר (וגם האצ'יבמנט שהוא פותח) וכמובן כל התוכן החדש שעלה לפני פסח נשאר גם כן.
יום פתוח update for 29 April 2024
פסח נגמר, אפיקומן נשאר
