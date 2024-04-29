Beta Update 2

Share · View all patches · Build 14213616 · Last edited 29 April 2024 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes

Camera now locked to the bird's skeleton instead of the other way around for more accurate bird movement.

Move your head up and down to peck at things on the ground while landed.

Reduced unwanted flapping just from moving your head around.

Reduced camera clipping through the environment.

First person beak

Improved visibility in shadows during the day.

Wing position is more realistic, offset based on the bird's spine instead of directly matching your IRL. hand position.

Menus take you out of the bird

Higher density forest with more sane placement of foliage around open clearings.

More ruins

New models for trees, ruins, rocks, etc

Auto-detect graphics settings are more accurate.

Landing/takeoff physics improved.

Roomscale movement and turning improved.

Misc flight physics tweaks

Weather probability tweaks

Updated to UE 5.4 for nanite performance improvements and XR fixes.

How to opt into the Beta



In your Library:

Right click You Are A Bird

Click Properties

Click Betas

Choose beta from the Beta Participation dropdown

Close Properties

Wait for the update to complete.

If the Beta is not working on your PC yet, just set Beta Participation back to None to play the old version.

Pls let me know how it's working on Discord.