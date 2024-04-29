 Skip to content

3 Scary Games update for 29 April 2024

Speedrun/Lore Update Notes

29 April 2024

Speedrun/Lore Update Notes

  • Added a Speedrun game mode
  • Added Achievements
  • Updated Pause Menu sprites
  • Added adjustable FOV to the Options
  • Added more thorough controller support
  • The game pauses when the controller is unplugged
  • If a gamepad is plugged in, and menu navigation is automatically gamepad-based
  • Fixed some controller related bugs

Man

  • Added the secret ending
  • Added a code-lock on the office door instead of a key
  • Hid the recipe for dynamite in a stack of papers
  • Fixed some bugs

Mind

  • Added more dynamic poses for the Page level
  • Made the beginning a little longer and (hopefully) more atmospheric
  • Added more entities to the intro
  • Fixed some more bugs

Monster

  • Added a secret ending
  • Added secret death scene
  • Added more sounds and sound effects to the monster and environment
  • Loud noises now alert the Monster
  • Fixed even more bugs

