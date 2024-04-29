Speedrun/Lore Update Notes

Update Notes
- Added a Speedrun game mode
- Added Achievements
- Updated Pause Menu sprites
- Added adjustable FOV to the Options
- Added more thorough controller support
- The game pauses when the controller is unplugged
- If a gamepad is plugged in, and menu navigation is automatically gamepad-based
- Fixed some controller related bugs
Man
- Added the secret ending
- Added a code-lock on the office door instead of a key
- Hid the recipe for dynamite in a stack of papers
- Fixed some bugs
Mind
- Added more dynamic poses for the Page level
- Made the beginning a little longer and (hopefully) more atmospheric
- Added more entities to the intro
- Fixed some more bugs
Monster
- Added a secret ending
- Added secret death scene
- Added more sounds and sound effects to the monster and environment
- Loud noises now alert the Monster
- Fixed even more bugs
Changed files in this update